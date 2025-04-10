© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Washington's lands commissioner on wildfires, working with the feds and other issues

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published April 10, 2025 at 2:00 PM PDT
Washington Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove
Washington state Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove is three months into his new job. This week, he came to Spokane to talk with Department of Natural Resources employees and get a tour of the Bowl and Pitcher in Riverside State Park. He stopped in the SPR studios to talk with Doug Nadvornick. Here are several excerpts.

Upthegrove on DNR's broad mission.wav
Upthegrove on DNR's Thorpe Road land trade.wav
Upthegrove on DNR's wildfire policy.wav
Upthegrove on being prepared for wildfire season.wav
Upthegrove on using prescribed fire on state land.wav
Upthegrove on working with federal land management agencies.wav
Upthegrove on recreational opportunities on state land.wav
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

