SPR's Inland Journal for April 24, 2025

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick,
Owen Henderson
Published April 24, 2025 at 12:30 PM PDT
Peter Dazeley/Getty Images
/
The Image Bank RF

When the Washington Supreme Court tossed out Spokane’s voter-approved, anti-camping measure, Proposition 1, City Council members Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle called the ruling “an insult to the people of Spokane and our overall democratic process."
SPR’s Owen Henderson sat down with Michael Cecil, an assistant professor of law at Gonzaga University, to talk about the Prop 1 decision and what happens when public opinion doesn’t align with judicial rulings.

20250424_Inland Journal_court rulings.wav

Rep. Mary Dye (R-Pomeroy)
Courtesy of Washington House Republicans
Rep. Mary Dye (R-Pomeroy)

The Washington legislature is due to end its 2025 session on Sunday. This week, the House and Senate have debated and voted on various budgets and the taxes proposed to help balance them.

Recently, Rep. Mary Dye and I talked about taxes and budgets. And then our conversation turned to…littering.

20250424_Inland Journal_litter-Dye.wav

Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio

When we think of Spokane’s greatest athletic contributors, we think of people like about Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, Bloomsday founder Don Kardong.

But David Greig and Teresa Skinner belong right up there. They are the co-founders of Parasport Spokane, an organization that trains and sponsors elite-level athletes with disabilities.

Paralympic sports have become more popular, not only around the world, but also in the Inland Northwest. Parasport Spokane’s David Greig joins us in the studio.

20250424_Inland Journal_para athletes.wav
