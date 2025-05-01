© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR's Inland Journal for May 1, 2025

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick,
Owen Henderson
Published May 1, 2025 at 12:30 PM PDT
Photo by Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio
University of Washington diabetes researcher Dr. Irl Hirsch in a Spokane Public Radio studio

Continuous glucose monitoring is helping diabetics and others do a better job of tracking their blood sugar and taking corrective action. Today we talk about that and potential advancements in continuous glucose monitoring with University of Washington diabetes researcher Dr. Irl Hirsch.

He spoke earlier this year at a UW/Gonzaga Health Partnership event in Spokane and he came to our studio.

Courtesy Salish School of Spokane

Owen Henderson's favorite Inland Journal interview: How do you revitalize a language after years of policy designed to stop people from speaking it, let alone learning it?

Salish School of Spokane Executive Director LaRae Wiley and Principal Christopher Parkin talk about their efforts to save the Salish language, even in the face of great uncertainty with the new presidential administration.

"We still have our language and we still have our culture, despite genocide, despite boarding schools," Wiley said. "And I know that as Trump leaves office, we will still be here and we will still be fighting for our language and our culture and still be moving forward.”

Lewis-State College historian Amanda Van Lanen has written a book about the growth of the Washington apple industry.
Courtesy Humanities Washington
Lewis-State College historian Amanda Van Lanen has written a book about the growth of the Washington apple industry.

Doug Nadvornick's favorite Inland Journal interview tells the story about how the apple industry grew in a state known for its apples.

"In the old Northwest Territory, in order to prove a land claim, you had to plant at least 50 apple or pear trees and the idea was that you would use this species which is a non-native species to prove how long you had been on the land because you could look at the size of the tree to kind of adjudicate time and how long you had been there."

Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson is a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the team at SPR, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues. Having grown up in the Midwest, he’s excited to get acquainted with the Inland Northwest and all that it has to offer. When he’s not in the newsroom or behind the mic, you can find Owen out on the trails hiking or in his kitchen baking bread.


