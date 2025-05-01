SPR's Inland Journal for May 1, 2025

Photo by Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio University of Washington diabetes researcher Dr. Irl Hirsch in a Spokane Public Radio studio

Continuous glucose monitoring is helping diabetics and others do a better job of tracking their blood sugar and taking corrective action. Today we talk about that and potential advancements in continuous glucose monitoring with University of Washington diabetes researcher Dr. Irl Hirsch.

He spoke earlier this year at a UW/Gonzaga Health Partnership event in Spokane and he came to our studio.

20250501_Inland Journal_diabetes.wav Listen • 8:57

Courtesy Salish School of Spokane

Owen Henderson's favorite Inland Journal interview: How do you revitalize a language after years of policy designed to stop people from speaking it, let alone learning it?

Salish School of Spokane Executive Director LaRae Wiley and Principal Christopher Parkin talk about their efforts to save the Salish language, even in the face of great uncertainty with the new presidential administration.

"We still have our language and we still have our culture, despite genocide, despite boarding schools," Wiley said. "And I know that as Trump leaves office, we will still be here and we will still be fighting for our language and our culture and still be moving forward.”

20250501_Inland Journal_Owen's favorite.wav Listen • 6:41

Courtesy Humanities Washington Lewis-State College historian Amanda Van Lanen has written a book about the growth of the Washington apple industry.

Doug Nadvornick's favorite Inland Journal interview tells the story about how the apple industry grew in a state known for its apples.

"In the old Northwest Territory, in order to prove a land claim, you had to plant at least 50 apple or pear trees and the idea was that you would use this species which is a non-native species to prove how long you had been on the land because you could look at the size of the tree to kind of adjudicate time and how long you had been there."