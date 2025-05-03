© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
UW researcher talks about continuous glucose monitoring and what's next

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published May 3, 2025 at 5:00 PM PDT
Continuous glucose monitors help people keep a closer eye on their blood sugar levels.
Courtesy of Lingo

Continuous glucose monitoring is helping diabetics and others do a better job of tracking their blood sugar and taking corrective action.

University of Washington diabetes researcher Dr. Irl Hirsch talked about that and its potential advancements earlier this year at a UW/Gonzaga Health Partnership event in Spokane and in our studio.

Dr Irl Hirsch.wav

"Continuous glucose monitoring is a little filament that is usually painlessly inserted under the skin. And what this little filament does is it doesn't measure the blood sugar like you do when you do a finger prick, but rather, it measures fluid under the skin that is really microscopic. You don't see it, but this fluid has glucose that comes in from the blood, and so you are indirectly measuring the blood glucose with this little filament under the skin."

"What we're seeing now is people with pre-diabetes and people even without pre-diabetes wearing CGM. So they are able to see how certain foods, how certain situations, how that can impact you. One of the things that's so interesting to me is that the way individuals' glucose is impacted by stressors, by exercise, and by different foods, it's different in everybody."

"What I see happening is the fact that there are so many companies around the world trying to work on the non-invasive where you don't even have to do a poke. And whether it's this company in Israel, there's actually a company in Seattle that I don't work with at all, but there are companies all over the world working on it. And I'm of the belief that if you have so many people working on the same problem, eventually we are gonna have a commercial product."
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

See stories by Doug Nadvornick