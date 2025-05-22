© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SPR's Inland Journal for May 22, 2025

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick,
Monica Carrillo-Casas/Murrow News FellowOwen Henderson
Published May 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM PDT

Our last two programs have focused on local news and the challenges of providing information for people in our communities. We’ve talked with researchers at Washington State University who released a study about local news in Washington. We’ve talked with the people who oversee the news operations at several Spokane media outlets. You can read and listen here and here.

Today, we talk with the publishers who operate weekly newspapers in Newport and Colville, Washington. We’ll talk about local news, present and future, at Spokane Public Radio with General Manager John Decker. And we’ll remember the folk singer and public radio music host Dan Maher.

The Newport Miner office
Photo by Monica Carrillo-Casas
The Newport Miner office

Michelle Nedved has been The Newport/Gem State Miner’s publisher and part owner for 22 years. She talks with SPR rural affairs reporter and Murrow Fellow Monica Carrillo-Casas.

Michelle Nedved: What we're trying to focus on now is more storytelling, longer form, kind of more feature stories, even as far as covering city council meetings. It used to be you go to the council meeting Monday night. Tuesday morning, you write a story. The city council did this, this, and this. What we're trying to do now is find the deeper story and talk to more people and talk more about how what municipalities are doing affects people's daily lives rather than just actions that the city council took. Same with sports. We still do the follow the games, report the scores and the stats, but we're always looking for feature stories on players that might not always show up in the stats.

20250522_Inland Journal_Newport Miner_Nedved_online.mp3
Newport Miner publisher Michelle Nedved talks about serving the Newport-Oldtown-Priest River community and how her industry has changed.

John M. Decker
Spokane Public Radio General Manager John Decker

Spokane Public Radio has a long history of reporting regional news, going all the way back to its founding in 1980 when one person manned the news department. Now there are two full-timers, Owen Henderson and Doug Nadvornick; Murrow Fellow Monica Carrillo-Casas; part-time reporter Steve Jackson; weekend news host Tom Lee and, soon, a new full-time reporter (details to come soon).

General Manager John Decker talks about the emphasis on adding local news, despite the uncertainty of funding for public broadcasting.

John Decker: What faces us here at Spokane Public Radio specifically is our need to move into that on-demand digital world, where I think we all would agree that we're not doing as much as we could. And there's some opportunities there.

20250522_Inland Journal_John Decker_online.mp3

Freelance writer Meredith Carroll (left) and editor Cami Krema (right) talk at Heritage Court, just outside the Statesman-Examiner building in Colville.
Photo by Chloe Harrington
Freelance writer Meredith Carroll (left) and editor Cami Krema (right) talk at Heritage Court, just outside the Statesman-Examiner building in Colville.

Colville's newspaper, The Statesman-Examiner, recently changed ownership. Monica Carrillo-Casas talks with publisher Gabriel Cruden about the community reaction.

Gabriel Cruden: So many people are so happy to have their newspaper back, and we've been growing it steadily over the last year and working on getting our internal house in order with all our systems, and then really striving to re-establish the trust of the community...It's been a challenging journey for sure, but it's one that we're really proud of.

20250522_Inland Journal_Statesman-Examiner_Cruden_online.mp3

Dan Maher's "Inland Folk" program aired on Spokane Public Radio from 1982-2019.
Dan Maher's "Inland Folk" program aired on Spokane Public Radio from 1982-2019.

Dan Maher, the folk singer and producer whose program aired for decades on KPBX and other public radio stations in the Northwest, has died. SPR’s Doug Nadvornick has this remembrance.

20250522_Inland Journal_Dan Maher_online.mp3
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

See stories by Doug Nadvornick
Monica Carrillo-Casas/Murrow News Fellow
See stories by Monica Carrillo-Casas/Murrow News Fellow
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson is a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the team at SPR, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues. Having grown up in the Midwest, he’s excited to get acquainted with the Inland Northwest and all that it has to offer. When he’s not in the newsroom or behind the mic, you can find Owen out on the trails hiking or in his kitchen baking bread.


See stories by Owen Henderson