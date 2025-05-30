New COVID variant found in Washington

A new COVID-19 variant fueling a global rise in cases has been detected in Washington, but health officials aren’t too concerned.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the variant in a sample collected May 15 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to the state Department of Health. As of Thursday morning, that’s been the only case confirmed in Washington, and it’s unclear whether the May 15 case was in a state resident or a visitor.

The case was found through the CDC’s Traveler-based Genomic Surveillance that detects COVID through voluntary nasal swabs and wastewater samples at a number of American airports.

Washington is one of a handful of states where a case has been reported.

As its prevalence has grown quickly around the world, the World Health Organization has designated the new variant, NB.1.8.1, as one “under monitoring.” NB.1.8.1 is fueling a spike in infections and hospitalizations in China, for example.

But the organization believes the variant doesn’t lead to more severe illness than current versions of the virus. Local health officials agree.

“In general, I think that there’s low concern,” said Dr. Herbert Duber, regional medical officer with the state Department of Health. “But I think with any new variants, we really do need to monitor them.”

Current vaccines are expected to remain effective against NB.1.8.1.

But the new variant comes as the Trump administration has shifted vaccination guidelines.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced this week that the CDC would no longer recommend the COVID vaccine for healthy children or pregnant women. The Trump administration has also limited eligibility for the vaccine, holding it should only be given to people over 65 or those with risk factors from other medical conditions.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would require new testing to prove the shots are effective for younger people.

Critics see these moves as unnecessary and dangerous.

Less than one in five Washingtonians received a COVID vaccine booster this season, according to state data.

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com.

