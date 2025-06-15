© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Greater Spokane poll finds common ground among voters

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published June 15, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT

Last fall, Greater Spokane conducted what it calls a Pulse Survey and this spring, it followed up with another.

"We’ve learned that homelessness and public safety continue to be the top issues on people's mind that we need to tackle as a community," GSI chief executive Alisha Benson.

Alisha Benson: We've learned that people really want a clear plan from their elected leaders that then help to support the investment and the policies that are created. We've learned that people care a lot about our parks, which I think we all knew, but we've learned a lot about that. We've learned that they wanted kind of an all-of-the-above solution around supporting the mental and behavioral health challenges of our community, that they care about kids. And I think even, kind of interesting, we're extremely divided on growth and housing, but a lot of support for investment and infrastructure. And so how do we sort through that as a community? And then the last thing I'd add, and I think we saw it more pronounced in this second survey, is the support for local businesses across the board. People really want to support our local economy.

20250612_Inland Journal_GSI poll_Benson_online.mp3
Greater Spokane's Alisha Benson talks about the recent Pulse Survey and how its results can inform local elected officials.
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director.

