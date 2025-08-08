Former Washington AG candidate Pete Serrano under consideration to be U.S. attorney

Pete Serrano, the Pasco mayor who mounted a failed Republican bid for state attorney general last year, is in the running to be the next top federal prosecutor in eastern Washington.

He told The Spokesman-Review on Thursday that he was “excited and waiting for it to be finalized.” In an interview with the Standard later in the day, he was more reserved. “I’m excited to be under consideration. I expect to know next week,” he said.

Serrano is the founder of the conservative nonprofit Silent Majority Foundation, which has unsuccessfully challenged the state’s gun restrictions and COVID mandates.

His potential appointment as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington would have to be considered by the U.S. Senate. There are 93 U.S. attorneys nationwide. They prosecute federal criminal cases and work on civil litigation in cases that include the federal government.

The White House, Department of Justice and U.S. attorney’s office in Spokane didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday afternoon.

Last month, Richard Barker stepped down as acting U.S. attorney after assuming the position in February. He left to return to private practice in Spokane.

Barker’s predecessor, Vanessa Waldref, had resigned. Stephanie Van Marter has served as the acting U.S. attorney since Barker’s resignation.

Serrano, 44, ran last year for attorney general against Democrat Nick Brown, who previously served as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington. Serrano garnered 44% to Brown’s nearly 56%.

In a debate with Brown last year, Serrano described rioters arrested at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 as “political prisoners.”

Originally from California, Serrano moved to Pasco in 2015 with his family. He worked as an environmental lawyer for the U.S. Department of Energy and at Energy Northwest before founding the Silent Majority Foundation, where he is now general counsel. Serrano is also the former leader of the Franklin County Republican Party.

He was one of the attorneys representing a gun shop owner over the state’s ban on ammunition magazines holding more than 10 rounds. The state Supreme Court sided with the state in May.

Since taking office in January, Brown has sued the Trump administration more than 30 times.

The Western District of Washington has also had an acting U.S. attorney since February, when the Trump administration ousted Tessa Gorman. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller was promoted to replace Gorman.

Standard reporter Jerry Cornfield contributed to this report.

