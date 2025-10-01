New task force to study Spokane's public safety system

Spokane business and community leaders have announced a task force that will study the community’s public safety and health problems.

The Safe and Healthy Task Force will look at Spokane’s criminal justice and health systems with a goal of developing a unified plan that could include a new jail by mid-2026. That plan may ultimately be funded by a tax package to be submitted to voters.

In 2023, Spokane County voters said no to Measure 1, which would have increased the county sales tax by .2% to fund new jail facilities.

“Two years ago when the jail measure was on the ballot, Sheriff [John] Nowels and I had a very cordial public debate at the Rotary Club on that issue on opposite sides,” said County Commissioner Chris Jordan at a press conference announcing the task force.

“The good news is we're not starting from scratch in this work. We have county leaders, we have city of Spokane leaders, Republicans, Democrats, business leaders, nonprofits, health care, first responders, courts, crime victims, lived experience, civil rights advocates and labor. I don't think it would shock anyone to learn we don't always agree on everything, but this effort is about trying to find the common ground wherever it can be found,” he said.

The task force is convened by three business-oriented groups (Greater Spokane, Downtown Spokane Partnership and Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce), Avista, and the Waters Meet Foundation (formerly Empire Health Foundation). Organizers say it’s patterned after a similar model in Whatcom County.

“The work of the task force will not just be another study, another report, something that gathers dust on a shelf. This is a commitment to action informed by diverse perspectives and backed by the resolve of leaders who know the cost of doing nothing,” said Downtown Spokane Partnership President and Chief Executive Emilie Cameron.

“It is no secret that for the better part of 15 years, we have been dealing with challenges in our criminal justice system, and I'm speaking far broader than just a building like a jail,” Nowels said.

“This is much needed. There are going to be many solutions that we're going to put in place that, hopefully in a short period of time, we're going to be able to leverage the money that we currently have and expend it to the public's best benefit, but also any future monies are being spent wisely and in the best most effective places,” he said.

“I think this should be seen as a very positive thing, a commitment to do this correctly, a commitment to make sure all the voices were included, a commitment to give this as good a chance as possible for success,” said Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown. “This really is a turning point for us if we stay focused on maintaining the civility, the care, the coordination that has gotten us to this point as we move forward together.”

‘The next eight months is going to be challenging, and we're all going to remain at the table. I'm incredibly confident at that. We're all going to compromise and find a way to achieve a solution that we can be proud of at the end of the day, and something that, because of the diverse voices and views that are up here, the voters will seriously consider and hopefully pass once it's before them,” said Spokane City Councilman Michael Cathcart.

About a third of the 33 task force members represent community groups. They include Yoyot Spokane Executive Director Angel Tomeo Sam, who fought the 2023 ballot measure.

“My role here is to keep us grounded in the truth of what the Spokane County Jail really looks like and the deep impact it has on people and families. But I also come with hope. I believe that through real community engagement, we can create solutions that benefit all of us. Solutions rooted in health, housing, and justice, not just incarceration,” she said.

“We're committed to a process that is open, transparent, and inclusive,” Cameron said.

“Our goal is to deliver a plan that outlines these strategies and investments that will strengthen behavioral health, improve public safety, and build systems and coordination that our community needs. We're not just looking at this from one angle or one jurisdiction, but every perspective across every jurisdiction in Spokane County,” she said.

The members plan to meet monthly, beginning with an organizing meeting on Thursday. Some of the meetings will be open to the public. Those meetings are expected to be recorded so that people can go back and watch them.