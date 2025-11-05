McEvers, Jacobson likely ousted as mayors in Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls

Voters in Coeur d'Alene chose current Councilman Dan Gookin over incumbent Mayor Woody McEvers in a four-way race. Gookin took nearly 35% of the vote, McEvers 28%. Debbie Loffman finished third with 26%. John Pulsipher was fourth with 11%.

That will leave one vacancy on a council that will return three incumbents. Amy Evans, Kenny Gabriel and Kiki Miller were all re-elected. Gabriel was unopposed. Evans won nearly 63% of the vote in defeating Jeff “Doc” Larson. Miller won a majority (nearly 53%) in a three-way race. Drone business owner JD Claridge finished second with 34%. Former Kootenai County Commissioner Bill Brooks took third with 14%.

In Post Falls, City Councilman Randy Westlund is ahead in a tight three-way race for mayor. He claimed nearly 36% of the vote. Retired Police Chief Scot Haug and three-term Mayor Ronald Jacobson are both at 32%.

Incumbent Post Falls councilmen Aaron Plew and Nathan Ziegler were returned to office. Ziegler ran unopposed. Plew won 59% of the vote in defeating James Steffensen. Councilman Ryan Davis will give up his seat to Marc Lucca, a commissioner for the Ross Point Water District. Lucca won 55% of the vote in a three-way race that also included Eric Petersen.

Rathdrum voters are returning Ken Owens and John Hodgkins to the city council.

Spirit Lake voters elected Councilwoman Charlene Phipps as mayor. She took 55% of the vote in defeating three challengers, including current mayor Jeremy Cowperthwaite. They have also apparently chosen the top two of five candidates running for city council, Terry Moore and Darrell Woods.

Elsewhere in north Idaho, Sandpoint voters overwhelmingly agreed (89%) to allow the city to sell up to $130 million in bonds to pay for improvements to the local wastewater treatment plant. More than three-quarters of voters in Ponderay approved a 1% local option consumption tax to pay for a variety of civic projects.

Votes are still being counted. Results will be official after on County Canvass Statutory Deadline on Nov. 13, 2025.

Athol

COUNCIL MEMBER SEAT 3

Cindi Devine (70.6%)

Mark Dane (17.7%)

Holly Blackwell (11.8%)

COUNCIL MEMBER SEAT 4

Shane McDaniel (88.2%)

Broderick Pellow (11.8%)

Coeur d'Alene

MAYOR

Dan Gookin (34.8%)

Woody McEvers (27.7%)

Debbie Loffman (26.4%)

John Pulsipher (11.1%)

COUNCIL MEMBER SEAT 2

Amy Evans (62.8%)

Jeff "Doc" Larson (37.2%)

COUNCIL MEMBER SEAT 6

Kiki Miller (52.6%)

JD Claridge (33.9%)

Bill Brooks (13.5%)

Harrison

MAYOR

Wanda Irish (55.6%)

John Gray (33.3%)

Joseph Tumbarello (11.1%)

COUNCIL MEMBER (3 seats)

Josephine Prophet (29.6%)

T.J. Byrne (29.6%)

Kelly Kilian (25.9%)

Wayne Godsby (11.1%)

Karli Nicole Liuzzi (3.7%)

Hayden

COUNCIL MEMBER SEAT 2

Ed DePriest (60.6%)

Luke Sommer (39.4%)

COUNCIL MEMBER SEAT 4

David Erickson (57.4%)

Sandy White (42.6%)

Hayden Lake

COUNCIL MEMBER SEAT 2

Kurt Lyon (55.4%)

Dan Baker (45.6%)

COUNCIL MEMBER SEAT 3

Kathleen Collins (49.4%)

Joann Halbrecht (31.1%)

Debbie Morris (19.5%)

Post Falls

MAYOR

Randy Westlund (35.6%)

Scot Haug (32.4%)

Ronald G. Jacobson (32%)

COUNCIL MEMBER SEAT 2

Aaron Plew (59%)

James Steffensen (41%)

COUNCIL MEMBER SEAT 6

Marc Lucca (54.7%)

Ryan Davis (35.9%)

Eric Petersen (9.4%)

Rathdrum

COUNCIL MEMBER SEAT 3

John Hodgkins (59.6%)

Reneé Mullen (23%)

Destiny Whitehead (17.4%)

Spirit Lake

MAYOR

Charlene Phipps (52.2%)

Allen Tesky (38.2%)

Jeremy Cowperthwaite (7.6%)

Jack Edmenson (2%)

COUNCIL MEMBER (2 seats)

Terry L. Moore (39.6%)

Darrell Woods (24.6%)

Christina (Tina) Stirling (14.5%)

Lynn Gronlund-Cole (13%)

Erin Soule (8.3%)

State Line

MAYOR

Keith Warner (75%)

Brian Wilson (25%)

Worley

COUNCIL MEMBER (2 seats)

Richard Wienclaw (44.4%)

Keith Gilbert (36.1%)

Mark Anthony Portanova (19.5%)

