Three Spokane economists envision the 2026 economy. Will growth continue? What will be the AI effect?

Spokane Public Radio | By Eliza Billingham,
Doug Nadvornick
Published November 6, 2025 at 12:30 PM PST
Greater Spokane held its annual Economic Forecast forum this week at the Convention Center.
Photo by Doug Nadvornick
Greater Spokane held its annual Economic Forecast forum this week at the Convention Center.

"It's the economy, stupid" was a mantra of Bill Clinton's presidential campaigns in the 1990s. That theme was invoked again in the analysis of this week's elections in Virginia and New Jersey, as Democrats won the governors' races there and made strong showings in other states.

The morning after the election, three Spokane economists sat on a stage at the Convention Center to share their views about the current regional and national economies and look ahead to 2026.

The panel included Steve Scranton from Washington Trust Bank, Vange Ocasio Hochheimer from Whitworth University and Grant Forsyth from Avista. We present some of their thoughts during this version of Inland Journal from SPR News.

And Eliza Billingham talks with historian Kristin Kobes Du Mez, who studies Christianity’s influence in American politics.
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

