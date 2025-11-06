Three Spokane economists envision the 2026 economy. Will growth continue? What will be the AI effect?

"It's the economy, stupid" was a mantra of Bill Clinton's presidential campaigns in the 1990s. That theme was invoked again in the analysis of this week's elections in Virginia and New Jersey, as Democrats won the governors' races there and made strong showings in other states.

The morning after the election, three Spokane economists sat on a stage at the Convention Center to share their views about the current regional and national economies and look ahead to 2026.

The panel included Steve Scranton from Washington Trust Bank, Vange Ocasio Hochheimer from Whitworth University and Grant Forsyth from Avista. We present some of their thoughts during this version of Inland Journal from SPR News.

And Eliza Billingham talks with historian Kristin Kobes Du Mez, who studies Christianity’s influence in American politics.

