Washingtonians start their holiday shopping...for health insurance.

Business is brisk on Washington’s state health exchange.

The open enrollment period began November 1. Washington HealthPlanFinder reports its web and phone traffic were up nearly 50% during the first week, compared to 2024.

Exchange chief executive Ingrid Ulrey says people are worried about the effects on their subsidized care when federal Obamacare tax credits expire at the end of the year. She says those effects will be different for different people. Some will face big increases in their premiums, depending on their age and income. Others will see little change.

Ulrey says some people have already decided to drop their policies because they will be too expensive without the subsidies. Others are hanging on for now.

“Then when the first bill comes in 2026, that's when they might decide that they're not going to pay that bill and they're going to elect to drop. So we're not going to really see the full picture of what's happening until really the first quarter of 2026,” she said.

There are rumblings that Congress and the president may act to extend the federal tax credits. If and when that happens, “we stand ready to pass on that relief to our customers as quickly as possible,” Ulrey said.

Regardless of whether that happens, Ulrey is urging people not to wait until the last minute. She says people can shop on the exchange website or call the agency’s call center, 1-855-923-4633.

“And then we have a network of more than 3,000 in-person assisters across the state, including brokers and navigators, people who work in health center settings and other community-based organizations. They're reporting a lot more inquiries, confusion, questions, and longer conversations,” she said.

People who want their coverage to begin at the beginning of the year must commit to a plan by December 15. The open enrollment period will close January 15 for those willing to wait until February for coverage.

