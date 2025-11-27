© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Inland Journal: An atomic pilgrimage, breaking ground for amputees and adjusting to a new culture

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick,
Eliza Billingham
Published November 27, 2025 at 12:30 PM PST
Jim Thomas walked with 19 others for 6,700 miles from Seattle to Bethlehem in 1982 and 1983.
Courtesy of Jim Thomas
During Thanksgiving, we remember the pilgrims who came to the New World to make a better life for themselves.

On this week's Inland Journal, we talk with a pilgrim of a different kind. Former Spokane peace activist Jim Thomas has written “Atomic Pilgrim,” the story of his two-year, 6,700 mile walk to raise awareness about the dangers of nuclear war. This was in the early 1980s, when the Cold War was still raging and there were worries about a possible World War III.

Eliza Billingham talks with Spokane nurse Hannah Cvancara, who is on a mission to convince the military to allow amputees like her to serve in the armed forces.

FAVS News reporter Lake Lust has written about international university students in the Spokane area who are navigating a new culture and leaning on each other.

