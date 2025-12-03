© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Convicted Spokane "South Hill Rapist" Kevin Coe dies at 78

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published December 3, 2025 at 5:15 PM PST
Kevin Coe was required to register as a sex offender in King County after he was released to a group home in Federal Way.
Courtesy King County Sheriff's Department
Kevin Coe was required to register as a sex offender in King County after he was released to a group home in Federal Way.

A long, painful chapter of Spokane’s history has come to a close with the death of Kevin Coe.

Coe died Wednesday morning in a Federal Way adult care home. He’d been transported there in October after Spokane County Judge Julie McKay agreed with attorneys for Coe and the state that Coe no longer posed a danger to the community.

By that time, he was in failing health. He apparently died of natural causes.

The decision to release Coe was a controversial one, in part because critics say the state didn't do enough to notify the public of its decision.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Coe was suspected of being the man dubbed the “South Hill Rapist,” responsible for dozens of sexual assaults.

In 1981, a jury convicted him of four rapes. Those were overturned by the state Supreme Court because victims were hypnotized to help them remember details of their attacks.

He was then convicted of three rapes in 1985. Two of those were overturned for the same reason.

Coe served 25 years for the remaining conviction. Then he was remanded to a state facility in McNeil Island because he was considered too dangerous to be released.

Coe’s passing comes just three weeks after the death of the prosecutor who tried his cases, Donald Brockett.
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

