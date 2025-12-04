SPR News Today: Are college admissions in the NW are shifting under the Trump administration?

Today's headlines:



A new report examines what health services rural northeastern Washington and north Idaho residents are using—and where they’re missing.

The man known as Spokane's South Hill Rapist has died at a care home in western Washington.

More Washington state dollars are flowing into Spokane for homelessness services.

A new report from a Washington state work group says more wildfire mitigation efforts are needed.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright to visit to Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Hanford.

WSU researchers are testing sensors to try to prevent premature injuries in racehorses.

Snowpack in the Cascades is less than half its usual depth at this time of year.

And Oregon Public Broadcasting's Tiffany Camhi dives into how the Trump administration's attempts to end what some officials call racial preferences in college admissions are playing out at schools in the Northwest.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting by Monica Carrillo-Casas, Eliza Billingham, Doug Nadvornick, Owen Henderson, Anna King, Steve Jackson, Natalie Newcombe and Tiffany Camhi.

SPR News Today is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.