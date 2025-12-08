SPR News Today: Comedian Charlie Berens and his Midwestern brand of humor come to Spokane
In today’s headlines:
- A Washington state work group has issued recommendations for how to improve response to wildfires.
- The Washington legislature will consider whether to provide better protections for immigrant workers.
- Washington's job market is stagnant heading into 2026.
- A WSU tree researcher has been looking to Europe and Asia for Christmas tree possibilities.
- Washington State’s football team is going bowling. We’ll find out where.
- And two Midwesterners, Eliza Billingham and comedian Charlie Berens, talk about his brand of mid-country humor that he’ll bring to Spokane this week.
