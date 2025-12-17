© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SPR News Today: High winds take out power for many INW residents

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson
Published December 17, 2025 at 7:46 AM PST
High winds have knocked down limbs and trees all over the Inland Northwest overnight Tuesday and throughout the morning on Wednesday, Dec 17 on North Monroe Street in Spokane, and high winds have knocked down trees all over the Inland Northwest this morning.
Doug Nadvornick
/
SPR News
High winds have knocked down limbs and trees all over the Inland Northwest overnight Tuesday and throughout the morning on Wednesday, Dec 17, including as pictured Wednesday morning on North Monroe Street in Spokane.

Today's headlines:

  • Gusty winds are battering much of the Inland Northwest this morning. The National Weather Service says to prepare for downed trees, power outages and dangerous driving conditions. Find the latest here.
  • Gov. Bob Ferguson will use $3.5 million in emergency funding to aid Washington residents hit by flooding.
  • The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office is trying to divert nonviolent offenders away from court and into treatment.
  • Washington co-leads a multi-state lawsuit against the Trump administration over electric vehicle grant suspensions.
  • Many people use cannabis when they’re stressed. WSU research says that’s true in rats too.

The Kirby Moore era has begun for Washington State University football.

As SPR's Doug Nadvornick reports, the school introduced its new coach, an eastern Washington native, in Pullman Tuesday.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Owen Henderson, Freddy Monares, Eliza Billingham, Steve Jackson and Doug Nadvornick.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson