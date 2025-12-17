SPR News Today: High winds take out power for many INW residents

Today's headlines:



Gusty winds are battering much of the Inland Northwest this morning. The National Weather Service says to prepare for downed trees, power outages and dangerous driving conditions. Find the latest here.

Gov. Bob Ferguson will use $3.5 million in emergency funding to aid Washington residents hit by flooding.

The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office is trying to divert nonviolent offenders away from court and into treatment.

Washington co-leads a multi-state lawsuit against the Trump administration over electric vehicle grant suspensions.

Many people use cannabis when they’re stressed. WSU research says that’s true in rats too.

The Kirby Moore era has begun for Washington State University football.

As SPR's Doug Nadvornick reports, the school introduced its new coach, an eastern Washington native, in Pullman Tuesday.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Owen Henderson, Freddy Monares, Eliza Billingham, Steve Jackson and Doug Nadvornick.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.

