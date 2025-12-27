Inland Journal: A visit to the Feed Spokane warehouse

This Christmas week program features a visit to Feed Spokane. FAVS Spokane reporter and editor Cassy Benefield and producer Jason Jones take us to a place where unused food is re-routed to people who really need it.

Spokane Indians baseball fans will be interested in a new book that looks back at the 1970 team, considered one of the greatest of all minor league teams. We’ll talk with writer Eric Vickrey.

"They were playing under the very enthusiastic and effervescent Tommy Lasorda. He kind of made things fun for the team, took them out to dinner, they went bowling after games, and of course the rest of their free time was spent baseball, you know, morning baseball, batting practice, and then of course games. They had very few off days and a lot of doubleheaders."

And we’ll dig into our archives for an interview with historian Amanda Van Lanen about how the apple became an important part of Washington history.

"Apples are something that European settlers brought with them from Europe. They were an integral food source but they were also really important in the 19th century for proving land claims. So those two factors combined made apples very important for every farm to have their own variety and their own orchard."