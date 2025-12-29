SPR News Today: New resources for providers who prescribe opioid medication treatments
Today's headlines:
— Washington begins to reopen a formerly flooded highway segment in north central Washington.
— Sandpoint wrestles with regulating vacation rentals.
— Several new labor laws take effect in Washington in the new year.
— Friends and family remember a fallen Washington state trooper during a ceremony in Tacoma.
— Researchers find cannabis does have some benefit in reducing chronic pain, but there are some limitations.
— And we talk about a new Washington state resource for health care providers who have the authority to prescribe opioid addiction therapy medications.
