SPR News Today: New resources for providers who prescribe opioid medication treatments

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published December 29, 2025 at 7:30 AM PST
The Washington Health Care Authority and state Department of Health have created a website with resources for doctors who may not prescribe opioid addiction treatment medicines such as buprenorphine and methadone.
Scala screenshot
Today's headlines:

— Washington begins to reopen a formerly flooded highway segment in north central Washington.
— Sandpoint wrestles with regulating vacation rentals.
— Several new labor laws take effect in Washington in the new year.
— Friends and family remember a fallen Washington state trooper during a ceremony in Tacoma.
— Researchers find cannabis does have some benefit in reducing chronic pain, but there are some limitations.
— And we talk about a new Washington state resource for health care providers who have the authority to prescribe opioid addiction therapy medications.

____________________________________

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting today was contributed by Eliza Billingham, Owen Henderson, Doug Nadvornick and Amelia Templeton.

Today's show is hosted and produced by Doug Nadvornick.
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

