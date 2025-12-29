SPR News Today: New resources for providers who prescribe opioid medication treatments

Today's headlines:

— Washington begins to reopen a formerly flooded highway segment in north central Washington.

— Sandpoint wrestles with regulating vacation rentals.

— Several new labor laws take effect in Washington in the new year.

— Friends and family remember a fallen Washington state trooper during a ceremony in Tacoma.

— Researchers find cannabis does have some benefit in reducing chronic pain, but there are some limitations.

— And we talk about a new Washington state resource for health care providers who have the authority to prescribe opioid addiction therapy medications.

