SPR News Today: Ski season is back. Better late than never.

Today's headlines:

— Inland Northwest ski resorts are finally open, but they don't yet have the best of conditions.

— Washington transportation officials continue to assess when they can reopen Highway 2 west of Stevens Pass.

— Washington education officials are reassessments the state's high school graduation requirements.

— WSU researchers have found a new way to help people addicted to harmful drugs free themselves from their cravings.

— Northwest wine makers find consumers like when they add a few bubbles to their creations.

____________________________________

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting today was contributed by Eliza Billingham, Derek Wang, Elizabeth Miller, Lisa Brooks and Anna King.

Today's show is hosted and produced by Doug Nadvornick.

