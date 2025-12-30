SPR News Today: Ski season is back. Better late than never.
Today's headlines:
— Inland Northwest ski resorts are finally open, but they don't yet have the best of conditions.
— Washington transportation officials continue to assess when they can reopen Highway 2 west of Stevens Pass.
— Washington education officials are reassessments the state's high school graduation requirements.
— WSU researchers have found a new way to help people addicted to harmful drugs free themselves from their cravings.
— Northwest wine makers find consumers like when they add a few bubbles to their creations.
SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.
Reporting today was contributed by Eliza Billingham, Derek Wang, Elizabeth Miller, Lisa Brooks and Anna King.
Today's show is hosted and produced by Doug Nadvornick.