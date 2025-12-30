© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR News Today: Ski season is back. Better late than never.

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published December 30, 2025 at 7:30 AM PST
Skiers dress up as Santa Claus during a holiday ski event at Lookout Pass.
Courtesy of Idaho Ski Association
Skiers dress up as Santa Claus during a holiday ski event at Lookout Pass.

Today's headlines:

— Inland Northwest ski resorts are finally open, but they don't yet have the best of conditions.
— Washington transportation officials continue to assess when they can reopen Highway 2 west of Stevens Pass.
— Washington education officials are reassessments the state's high school graduation requirements.
— WSU researchers have found a new way to help people addicted to harmful drugs free themselves from their cravings.
— Northwest wine makers find consumers like when they add a few bubbles to their creations.
____________________________________

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting today was contributed by Eliza Billingham, Derek Wang, Elizabeth Miller, Lisa Brooks and Anna King.

Today's show is hosted and produced by Doug Nadvornick.
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

