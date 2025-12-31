SPR News Today: Northwest states receive hundreds of millions from feds to improve rural health
On today’s program:
— Some relief is coming this weekend for travelers on Highway 2 west of Washington’s Stevens Pass.
— New money could be coming to Spokane’s Community Oriented Policing program.
— Owen Henderson reports there are changes coming for Washington communities that pair police officers with mental health professionals on emergency calls.
— Monica Carrillo-Casas reports a New Year’s Day celebration in Spokane will raise awareness of the challenges faced by Haitian-Americans.
— We’ll talk with the head of the Washington State Hospital Association about the potential changes that could be coming because of an infusion of federal money for rural health.
