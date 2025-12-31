© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR News Today: Northwest states receive hundreds of millions from feds to improve rural health

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published December 31, 2025 at 7:30 AM PST
Courtesy Newport Hospital and Health Services
Newport Hospital could be one of the Washington facilities to benefit from new federal rural health funding.

On today’s program:

— Some relief is coming this weekend for travelers on Highway 2 west of Washington’s Stevens Pass.
— New money could be coming to Spokane’s Community Oriented Policing program.
— Owen Henderson reports there are changes coming for Washington communities that pair police officers with mental health professionals on emergency calls.
— Monica Carrillo-Casas reports a New Year’s Day celebration in Spokane will raise awareness of the challenges faced by Haitian-Americans.
— We’ll talk with the head of the Washington State Hospital Association about the potential changes that could be coming because of an infusion of federal money for rural health.

__________________________________________________

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting today was contributed by Eliza Billingham, Owen Henderson, Monica Carrillo-Casas and Doug Nadvornick.

Today's show is hosted and produced by Doug Nadvornick.
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director.

