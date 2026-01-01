Inland Journal: Our favorite 2025 interviews

In 2025, we did some interesting interviews for the program. Today, we present three of our favorites.

Eliza Billingham talked with Hannah Cvancara about her work to change military rules and allow amputees to become flight nurses.

"I'm not asking the military to lower standards just for the sake of inclusivity. In fact, I believe the opposite. A strong military needs strong standards. And I'm proud of the improvements we've seen over the past year. But the problem was never the standards itself. It was an outdated rule in the military medical standards for service that excluded civilian amputees without considering what modern prosthetic technology can actually do."

If you missed the conversation the first time, you’ll hear an interesting twist in the story.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers served eastern Washington in Congress for 20 years. But today, she’s a private citizen and creator of a new leadership institute.

"It was actually an idea that former Speaker Paul Ryan gave me as I was leaving Congress. I had conversations with other members who had served and had moved on to the next chapter. And he had started an institute in conjunction with Notre Dame, but he just said it was a great way to stay involved and help influence where you want. He planted the seed and then I've just started to develop it a little bit more."

Owen Henderson talks with Julie Tate-Libby, who has written love letters to her hometown in Washington’s Methow Valley.

"I love the Methow. It's my home and it's my community and I love it very much. And so, some of the changes that I see occurring are, I wouldn't say they're necessarily sad to me, but they're different. And I feel like the ethos is changing a little bit.

And so I feel like I wanted to bring something that reflected on those changes and that is a bit of nostalgic. It's a little bit lamenting the changes, but I mean it in the best way possible."