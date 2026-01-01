© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
Inland Journal: Our favorite 2025 interviews

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick,
Eliza BillinghamOwen Henderson
Published January 1, 2026 at 12:30 PM PST

In 2025, we did some interesting interviews for the program. Today, we present three of our favorites.

Eliza Billingham talked with Hannah Cvancara about her work to change military rules and allow amputees to become flight nurses.

"I'm not asking the military to lower standards just for the sake of inclusivity. In fact, I believe the opposite. A strong military needs strong standards. And I'm proud of the improvements we've seen over the past year. But the problem was never the standards itself. It was an outdated rule in the military medical standards for service that excluded civilian amputees without considering what modern prosthetic technology can actually do."

If you missed the conversation the first time, you’ll hear an interesting twist in the story.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers served eastern Washington in Congress for 20 years. But today, she’s a private citizen and creator of a new leadership institute.

"It was actually an idea that former Speaker Paul Ryan gave me as I was leaving Congress. I had conversations with other members who had served and had moved on to the next chapter. And he had started an institute in conjunction with Notre Dame, but he just said it was a great way to stay involved and help influence where you want. He planted the seed and then I've just started to develop it a little bit more."

Owen Henderson talks with Julie Tate-Libby, who has written love letters to her hometown in Washington’s Methow Valley.

"I love the Methow. It's my home and it's my community and I love it very much. And so, some of the changes that I see occurring are, I wouldn't say they're necessarily sad to me, but they're different. And I feel like the ethos is changing a little bit.
And so I feel like I wanted to bring something that reflected on those changes and that is a bit of nostalgic. It's a little bit lamenting the changes, but I mean it in the best way possible."
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
