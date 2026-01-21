Spokane native joins Washington Supreme Court

Washington’s newest Supreme Court justice has taken her seat on the bench.

Spokane native Colleen Melody was formally installed Wednesday during a ceremony before a packed chamber in the Temple of Justice.

“I raise my hand to serve in this role because I believe so strongly that in all moments, but maybe particularly in this moment, Washingtonians deserve judges who will serve with integrity and humility and a deep respect for Washington’s independent role as a sovereign state in our constitutional system,” Melody said after taking the oath of office.

Governor Bob Ferguson appointed Melody in November to replace retiring Justice Mary Yu. As attorney general, he hired Melody in 2015 to lead a new civil rights office.

“I was lucky indeed to have spent not just five minutes with you, but many, many, many hours working alongside you under challenging circumstances on what's fair to say are some of the most consequential cases in our state's history. Your intellect, your curiosity, your work ethic, your legal skills, your creativity, and your sheer force of nature. It was a privilege,” he said.

Ferguson’s successor, Nick Brown, also praised Melody and offered advice for attorneys who bring their cases before the high court.

“If you think you are smart, Colleen is smarter. If you think that you have prepared for your argument, Colleen has prepared more. If you think that you care about getting the right outcome, no one will care more than Justice Colleen Melody,” he said.

Melody grew up in Spokane and graduated from law school at the University of Washington. She becomes the state’s 100th Supreme Court justice.