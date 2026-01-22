© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inland Journal: A former NIOSH employee shares his story and thoughts on new food guidelines

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published January 22, 2026 at 12:30 PM PST
The Spokane office of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health is due to be closed July 2.
Photo by Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio
Employees at the Spokane Research Laboratory have been called back to work. They had been laid off last April as part of a federal restructuring plan.

The saga of several dozen federal occupational health and safety researchers in Spokane has taken a new turn.

Last April, the Trump administration issued layoff notices to employees at the Spokane Research Division of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, NIOSH. Soon after, a federal judge issued an injunction, allowing the employees to keep their jobs. But, in many cases, they weren’t allowed to continue their work.

Last week, the government called the workers back, but many had already left Spokane for new opportunities, including Jerry Poplin.

"My main charge over the last 10 years was to develop the miner health program. We built some teams and a branch of teams and I played a pretty integral role in all that. So that's why I'm very much still in the mix of it still trying to communicate to our partners to make sure they know what's going on...I'm still trying to stand up for them as much as possible. They're part of me, I'm a part of them. It's kind of like the mafia. You can't ever get out."

We’ll also talk with WSU Spokane Nutrition and Exercise Physiology Professor Pablo Monsivais to get his take about the new nutritional guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Human Services.

"If you look at the graphic, the new inverted pyramid of the dietary guidelines, your eyes are really drawn to the fact that it's prominently displaying red meat, a lot of animal-based proteins, and full-fat and high-fat dairy products, which are major sources of saturated fat in our diets. That's a really remarkable change, given that the scientific base has been telling us over the last few decades that reducing saturated fat and replacing it with healthier fats is an important way to prevent heart disease."
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

See stories by Doug Nadvornick