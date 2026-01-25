© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
Spokane middle school students learn about the law

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published January 25, 2026 at 11:30 AM PST
Chase Middle School eighth grader Hsaloeeh Htoo (
Doug Nadvornick
Chase Middle School eighth grader Hsaloeeh Htoo (center) explains a verdict during a mock trial in a Spokane County courtroom on Friday. New Washington Supreme Court Justice Colleen Melody stands behind the trio.

Most eighth graders have no idea what their life’s work will be.

Several Spokane area legal entities and school districts are urging them to consider careers in the courts.

Friday, at an event entitled “The Color of Justice”, they brought Spokane Public Schools middle school students to the Spokane County Courthouse, where students learned what lawyers do. They pretended to be attorneys and judges in mock trials in a real courtroom. They heard from Spokane County judges and attorneys and two state Supreme Court justices, including Sal Mungia, who told them a legal career is an honorable one.

“Speaking up on behalf of those who don't have a voice. Giving hope to those who've long lost whatever hope even looks like. Fighting the injustices that others have to endure. Those give your life meaning,” he said.

The students also heard from the high court’s newest justice, Spokane native Colleen Melody, who was sworn in this week.

“I had no idea how to get into law school or what it even took and even single step that I’ve been able to take is because somebody helped me because I was willing to ask for help,” she said.

Another Color of Justice event is scheduled for May 1.
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

