Spokane middle school students learn about the law

Most eighth graders have no idea what their life’s work will be.

Several Spokane area legal entities and school districts are urging them to consider careers in the courts.

Friday, at an event entitled “The Color of Justice”, they brought Spokane Public Schools middle school students to the Spokane County Courthouse, where students learned what lawyers do. They pretended to be attorneys and judges in mock trials in a real courtroom. They heard from Spokane County judges and attorneys and two state Supreme Court justices, including Sal Mungia, who told them a legal career is an honorable one.

“Speaking up on behalf of those who don't have a voice. Giving hope to those who've long lost whatever hope even looks like. Fighting the injustices that others have to endure. Those give your life meaning,” he said.

The students also heard from the high court’s newest justice, Spokane native Colleen Melody, who was sworn in this week.

“I had no idea how to get into law school or what it even took and even single step that I’ve been able to take is because somebody helped me because I was willing to ask for help,” she said.

Another Color of Justice event is scheduled for May 1.

