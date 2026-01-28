SPR News Today: This podcaster wants to demystify an increasingly complex health care system for Methow residents

Today's headlines:



Spokane business owners and law enforcement want municipalities to consider aligning with a federal shift to "treatment first" approach to homelessness.

Federal investigators are looking at commercial-grade ammonia leaks at the Hanford nuclear site.

Idaho agencies are being asked to cut more spending, bringing the total budget reductions to 5%.

WSU researchers are working on a robotic apple picker to help orchards combat labor shortages.

An insurance poll shows that drivers trust themselves with in-car technology more than they trust other drivers on the road.

Longtime broadcaster Rick Rizzs announced that he’ll giv the mic to someone else after the 2026 Mariners season.

And the landscape of emergency, behavioral, elder, and other types of health care can be hard to navigate. We’ll talk with the Nicole Ringgold, the host of the new podcast "Between Here and Help," who hopes to demystify the system in the Methow Valley.

