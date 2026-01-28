© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
SPR News Today: This podcaster wants to demystify an increasingly complex health care system for Methow residents

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson,
Eliza Billingham
Published January 28, 2026 at 7:25 AM PST
Owen Henderson
/
SPR News

Today's headlines:

  • Spokane business owners and law enforcement want municipalities to consider aligning with a federal shift to "treatment first" approach to homelessness.
  • Federal investigators are looking at commercial-grade ammonia leaks at the Hanford nuclear site.
  • Idaho agencies are being asked to cut more spending, bringing the total budget reductions to 5%.
  • WSU researchers are working on a robotic apple picker to help orchards combat labor shortages.
  • An insurance poll shows that drivers trust themselves with in-car technology more than they trust other drivers on the road.
  • Longtime broadcaster Rick Rizzs announced that he’ll giv the mic to someone else after the 2026 Mariners season.

And the landscape of emergency, behavioral, elder, and other types of health care can be hard to navigate. We’ll talk with the Nicole Ringgold, the host of the new podcast "Between Here and Help," who hopes to demystify the system in the Methow Valley.

- - -

SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Eliza Billingham, Anna King, Owen Henderson, Doug Nadvornick, and Steve Jackson.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

