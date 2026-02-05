Inland Journal: Communal living in CDA; teaching men to be fathers; Vagina Monologues at Gonzaga

Today on Inland Journal, we learn more about efforts to match people who need places to live in Kootenai County with people who have places to live. We’ll talk with Duncan Clark Menzies from HomeShare Kootenai County.

"We get a lot of seniors who are just looking for companionship, someone to be in the space, not necessarily like a long-term friend, but someone to just be around. We get a lot of people that want to share their space and not be alone. And then we also get a lot of people that are like, in order to stay in my home, I need the extra income I need to supplement."

The Spokane Fatherhood Initiative recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. We’ll talk with its founder, Ron Hauenstein, about how the organization has fulfilled its mission.

"There are very few places in society today where men can come and have the conversations they have in our classrooms. Many times, dads are connected to a government agency, CPS, for example. They just obviously are not going to speak as freely and openly as they could if I'm not talking to somebody in the government. So it's a safe place and it's very therapeutic."

The Vagina Monologues return to Spokane, 30 years after Eve Ensler’s play took the stage for the first time. Gonzaga Theater Director Leslie Stamoolis, along with students, faculty and staff, will bring the production back to life later this month.

"The reason that people got all up in arms about the Vagina Monologues early on was the fact that they were just saying the word vagina so many times. And people thought to themselves, wait, is that a bad word? And they had to have that thought process of why do I think that it's a problem to say an anatomical term of the human body?"

