© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

EWU to build new dental hygiene clinic with help from Delta Dental

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published February 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM PST
An empty chair in EWU's dental clinic on the Riverpoint Campus in Spokane.
Doug Nadvornick
An empty chair in EWU's dental clinic on the Riverpoint Campus in Spokane.

Delta Dental is giving Eastern Washington University a $1 million gift to expand and relocate Eastern’s dental hygiene program in Spokane.

Delta today presented Eastern with a check to help with the costs of building a new 46-chair clinic in the SIERR Building. Construction will soon begin. The new teaching facility is expected to be ready for students and patients early next year. It will replace the clinic Eastern has operated for years on the Riverpoint Campus, a clinic that is open to the public, including people without dental insurance.

The new facility will join Eastern’s other health sciences programs on Spokane’s Health Peninsula, including the RIDE dental education program that it operates in partnership with the University of Washington.

“We're hoping to get a partnership going so that our dental therapy students can work in their simulation lab, and then their RIDE students are going to come and do some patient care in our dental hygiene clinic,” said Lori Speer, the chair of Eastern’s dental hygiene department. “So we have a great partnership with them and looking forward to developing that more.”

Dawn Lewis-Kinnunen, the dean of Eastern’s College of Health Science and Public Health, says the move is part of an expansion of its dental education.

“We're bringing in the Masters of Dental Therapy into the Department of Dental Hygiene so that we can provide additional workforce for dental health and oral health in our communities,” she said.

Eastern also has nursing, physical and occupational therapy students studying at the Health Peninsula facilities.

The new clinic is scheduled to open early next year. Until then, Eastern will continue to operate the clinic it has occupied on the Riverpoint Campus for many years.

EWU is a financial supporter of Spokane Public Radio, but we cover it as we cover anyone else.
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

See stories by Doug Nadvornick