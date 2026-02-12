US 2 fully reopened between Skykomish and Leavenworth after WA flooding

A 50-mile stretch of U.S. 2 is now fully open between Skykomish and Leavenworth, more than a month ahead of schedule, after flooding and debris slides left the highway severely damaged.

U.S. 2 at Tumwater Canyon near Leavenworth reopened to two-way traffic late Tuesday, restoring access across Stevens Pass. This section, from mileposts 90 to 99, had been closed since the flooding in mid-December.

“When a major highway is closed, the impacts to the community, to individuals and to businesses are significant,” Gov. Bob Ferguson said in a statement. “Restoring this critical connection between the east and west sides of our state more than a month ahead of schedule is an achievement.”

The emergency repairs at Tumwater Canyon, between Coles Corner and Leavenworth, included rebuilding the roadside slope, restoring drainage, installing guardrails and paving. State Transportation Secretary Julie Meredith has said there were more than 16 areas washed out or damaged along this stretch. Parts of the highway collapsed entirely.

During the closure, drivers had to use a county road, the curvy Chumstick Highway, as a detour.

More work will be needed this summer to finish permanent repairs along U.S. 2, including at Tumwater Canyon and Stevens Pass, according to the state Department of Transportation. That work may require further closures.

The past two months have seen U.S. 2 reopen in stages between Skykomish and Leavenworth.

In late December, the state reopened about 20 miles of the highway on the east side of the Cascades, with a pilot car shepherding drivers near Stevens Pass.

Not long after, the west side of U.S. 2 was fully reopened, allowing the Puget Sound region to get to the ski resort.

To deal with the aftermath of the historic flooding, Ferguson last month asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency for $21 million to help people affected in 10 counties and 15 tribal nations. The governor has until next Wednesday to file a separate request for federal money to deal with infrastructure damage, such as to roads and levees, and prepare for future storms.

Officials hope for approval from President Donald Trump, who has declined to grant federal aid in some cases, especially in Democrat-led states like Washington. Trump hasn’t yet decided on the individual assistance funding for Washington. All members of the state’s congressional delegation, including its two Republicans, sent a letter to the president urging him to approve the state’s ask.

The state Department of Transportation told lawmakers last month that the heavy flooding inflicted at least $40 million to $50 million of damage on the state’s highways. U.S. 2 was hit the hardest.

