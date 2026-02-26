© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
Inland Journal: ID prison guard investigation update, WA public lands and Maya Jewell Zeller

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick,
Owen HendersonEliza Billingham
Published February 26, 2026 at 12:30 PM PST
A woman incarcerated at the South Idaho Correctional Institution outside of Boise makes a call from stationary phones that line a wall.
Whitney Bryen
This week on Inland Journal, Investigate West has been reporting on cases of rape and sexual abuse by Idaho prison guards. Owen Henderson talks with reporter Whitney Bryen about new developments in the investigation.

"Last year, we were able to request through public records request all the names of officers who had left the Department of Corrections in the past decade. We got their names, we got their positions, what prison they worked at, the date they were hired, the date they left, and very importantly, we got the reason that they left the department. It was vague, but basically told us whether officers were fired, whether they resigned, retired, some left for active military duty. Now these state officials are saying we're no longer going to release that reason for separation from a state agency."

We spend time with Washington Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove. He offers his thoughts about why the legislature should not cut his budgets for wildfire prevention and response and maintaining recreational areas.

"One of my top priorities in the legislature right now is to make sure legislators understand the impacts of their proposed cuts to our recreation programs. Both the House and the Senate budgets that were rolled out this last weekend include additional deep cuts to recreation maintenance. And if those aren't reversed through the budget process between now and the end of session, we're looking at closing about 10 or 11 recreation facilities and limiting the hours and services on many more."

Eliza Billingham asks Spokane author Maya Jewell Zeller about her new memoir, Raised by Ferns. It’s a series of essays about living in the Northwest that will be released next week.

"What I don't want is for my students with privilege or my children who have some privilege to walk around the world feeling shame because they were born with something not all of their peers access. Instead, I would like them to have a sense of gentle, tender responsibility and to do something to try to redistribute resources."
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

