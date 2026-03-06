WA senator refuses to apologize for inflammatory remark

A Republican Washington state senator from Spokane Valley refused to apologize for using an offensive term during floor debate Wednesday to refer to people with developmental disabilities.

Debating legislation to eliminate a program for people with developmental disabilities and also a history of violent behavior, Sen. Leonard Christian argued “we’re putting rapists in with retarded people.”

The comment drew immediate criticism and tears on the Senate floor. The Senate Republican leader on Thursday apologized for Christian’s remarks without name-checking the member of his caucus. He also said reprimanding Christian was “under discussion.”

But in an interview Thursday, Christian declined to apologize, while noting that “in hindsight, I probably could’ve looked for a better word.” He sees the attention the episode is bringing to the legislation as a silver lining.

He also doubled down on his original remark.

“My comment was clear, this puts rapists in with retarded people. We can’t water that down,” Christian reiterated.

“I’m not going to be polite anymore,” he continued. “This bill would’ve gone through without a hiccup, without a whimper, if I didn’t use an outdated term.”

After Christian’s comment Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Denny Heck, a Democrat, responded by telling the senator to watch his language.

“I guess I need a list of words I cannot say,” Christian said. “That would be very helpful to me.”

Earlier in the remarks, Christian had joked he doesn’t have a speechwriter.

“Probably need one,” he quipped.

Sen. Noel Frame, D-Seattle, was next to speak after Christian.

“I am so emotional at this moment because I cannot believe a member of this body would feign outrage about caring for disabled people after using such an offensive term,” Frame said.

Lawmakers were debating House Bill 1390, which would eliminate the Community Protection Program that provides services for people with developmental disabilities who have been charged or convicted of sex offenses or other violent crimes, or have a history of such behavior.

Advocates argue there are more humane ways to treat this population than this program. They see it as coercing people into restrictive settings. In 2021, an ombuds report found that people in the program are deemed a risk to others and denied the ability to make choices for themselves, participate in community activities or graduate to a less restrictive living situation.

At the end of 2019, over 400 people were enrolled in the Community Protection Program, according to the ombuds report.

As floor debate began Thursday morning, Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, apologized for Christian’s remarks. He said comments were made “that I found offensive, embarrassing, and frankly saddening to hear spoken in this chamber.”

“My hope is that we can move forward with the discussion before us in a way that reflects both the seriousness of the policy question and the standards of respect this institution should uphold,” Braun continued.

Christian saw this as “pretty pointed” and said he wasn’t notified his party leader was going to do that.

Majority Democrats don’t plan to bring a motion to censure or otherwise punish Christian.

“Republicans are taking care of the appropriate measures,” said Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle.

Christian is a first-term senator after two stints in the state House. He serves as the top Republican on the Senate Human Services Committee, which considered the legislation before it reached the Senate floor. He also serves on the oversight board for the Department of Children, Youth and Families.

His comments could lead to his caucus stripping him of those positions. But no decisions had been made publicly.

“That type of thing, like in any organization, needs to be dealt with privately first,” Braun said. “And we’re not there yet.”

Christian isn’t worried about the punishment that he said he “very well could” receive.

“Whatever punishments happens, happens,” Christian said.

He noted the Senate Republican caucus met to discuss his comments, and said members came down on both sides of the argument.

The Senate eventually passed the legislation on a 29-20 vote. Sen. Deb Krishnadasan, D-Gig Harbor, was the only Democrat to join Republicans in opposition. The House approved the bill last month. It now goes back to the House to concur with changes made in the Senate. The legislative session ends March 12.

Last year, the bill, requested by the state Department of Social and Health Services, passed the House before stalling in the Senate at the end of the session.

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com.

