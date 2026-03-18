Gov. Little signs new budget cuts after previously opposing them

Gov. Brad Little OK'd a package of further budget cuts to state agencies, bringing the total to $131.3 million in the current fiscal year .

Little signed the bill at 5:30 p.m. Monday evening, but the update was not made public until Tuesday afternoon.

Senate Bill 1331 includes Little's 3% holdbacks implemented last summer, plus a further 1% cut to most state agencies.

"Idahoans expect their state government to operate efficiently and effectively, and the balanced budget we approved for the current fiscal year delivers on both fronts," he said in a statement.

The move comes after weeks of back and forth between the governor's top officials and the legislature over the consequences of these spending reductions.

The Little administration provided a list to the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee early in the session, urging them to exempt certain agencies or divisions from further cuts.

Those included additional reductions to Medicaid, K-12 education and state police, which JFAC eventually avoided including.

"I appreciate my partners in the Legislature for working closely with my office to right-size state government to match the taxpayers' means while minimizing the impact of spending reductions," Little said.

Supporters of the cuts said they're needed to balance the budget as erratic monthly tax collections have contributed to a projected budget deficit.

House Republican Leader Jason Monks (R-Meridian) called it a "crappy" bill that needed to pass.

Senate Democratic Leader Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise) said Little "knows these cuts will hurt Idaho families" because of his warnings to legislators.

"He may try to downplay the damage now, but these reductions will mean fewer meals for Idaho seniors, weaker public safety, delayed services, and more costs pushed onto local governments and property taxpayers," Wintrow said.

Conformity to federal tax changes outlined in the One Big Beautiful Bill also played a role, given that Little didn't factor in the $155 million cost to the state.

State lawmakers in the Senate continue to hold off on debating budget bills for the next fiscal year after they overwhelmingly killed the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare budget last week .

For fiscal year 2027, JFAC further cut spending for a total of 5%, which many Republicans thought went too far.

JFAC has not met since IDHW's budget tanked, but must rewrite it before lawmakers can adjourn for the session.

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