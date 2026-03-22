Pain of soaring gas prices compounded by electricity rate increases across states

Idaho now ranks 11th in the country for the most expensive fuel, up from 14th place a few days ago, according to AAA Idaho

Electricity rates “increased significantly” in nearly every U.S. state in 2025, with residents in a dozen states seeing at least a 10% jump, according to a congressional report released by Democrats Tuesday.

Minority members of the Joint Economic Committee released state-by-state figures from monthly utility bill data showing, on average, American households paid roughly $110, or 6.4%, more for electricity in 2025, compared to 2024.

The analysis came amid other gloomy economic headlines, including a steep increase in gasoline prices since the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran began, and a lousy jobs report last month.

States that saw the highest spikes included New Jersey, 16.9%; Indiana, 16.3%; Illinois, 15.9%; Pennsylvania, 12.1%; Kentucky, 11.8%; Maryland, 11.6%; Tennessee, 11.6%; New York, 11.4%; Ohio, 11.1%; Missouri, 11%; Maine, 10.6%; and Washington state, 10.3%.

The District of Columbia topped the list with an increase of 23.5%, according to the two-page report.

Rates dropped by 18% in Nevada, 3.1% in California, 2.4% in Hawaii and 1.6 % in Arizona.

Campaign pledge

Democrats on the committee pointed to President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to slash electricity costs, among other prices, by half.

Affordability is a key issue ahead of the 2026 midterm elections in November that will determine control of Congress. Trump has repeatedly referred to the issue of affordability as a “hoax.”

“American families don’t need a report to tell them that the President has broken his campaign promise to slash energy costs; they already feel the impact of President Trump’s actions every single day. But this report is yet another indication that sky-high costs are continuing to rise — and are continuing to hurt American families,” the committee’s ranking member, Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said in a statement.

The committee pulled the electricity bill data from the federal Energy Information Administration.

As of December, the majority, by far, of electricity in the United States is generated by natural gas. Next in generation are nuclear power and coal, followed by wind, conventional hydroelectric and solar, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Experts and economists challenged Trump’s campaign promise to cut domestic energy costs by expanding U.S. drilling, highlighting petroleum is priced on a global, not local, market, as noted in an October 2024 report by FactCheck.org.

Trump recently gathered tech CEOs in the Oval Office to sign a symbolic “ratepayer protection pledge” meant to combat rising energy costs due to AI data center demand.

“It’s a big deal; it’s going to have a tremendous impact on electricity costs… Under this new agreement, Big Tech companies are committing to fully cover the cost of increased electricity production required for AI data centers — and that would mean prices for American communities will not go up, but in many cases, will actually come down,” Trump said.

Gasoline prices, too

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 4.8% increase in electricity costs over the past 12 months, according to the consumer price index for February. The report showed energy services overall rose 6.3% year over year as piped gas utility costs spiked 10.3% since February 2025.

Expenses overall rose 2.4% over the past year, according to the latest figures, continuing to exceed the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

But nowhere has a price increase been more noticeable in recent days than at the gas pump.

Gas prices nationwide averaged just under $3.72 Monday — that’s up from $2.93 one month ago, according to AAA.

Roughly one-fifth of the world’s petroleum products have been choked off as Iran continues to effectively close the Strait of Hormuz with threats to shell any oil tankers passing through, except for a few negotiated trips.

The U.S.-Israeli war in Iran began Feb. 28.

Idaho drivers continue to see sharp increase of gas prices across the state

Just one month ago, according to AAA Idaho, drivers in the Gem State were paying an average price of less than $3 per gallon of regular gasoline. Now, $4 gas could be just around the corner.

According to AAA Idaho, the Gem State’s average price jumped 10 cents from Monday to Tuesday morning to $3.79 per gallon, while the national average jumped 8 cents and is also at $3.79 per gallon.

“Some parts of Idaho saw even more shocking changes — Boise and Coeur d’Alene prices skyrocketed by 14 cents overnight, and in Lewiston by 17 cents overnight,” a Tuesday morning press release from AAA said. “Idaho now ranks 11th in the country for the most expensive fuel, up from 14th place just one day ago.”

“Crude oil is trading at about $32 per barrel more than a month ago, and that higher cost is making its way down to drivers,” said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde in the press release. “Until crude oil can be safely transported through the Strait of Hormuz, we are going to see intense pressure on the entire supply chain.”

Several countries around the world have agreed to release 400 million barrels of crude oil from their strategic reserves, the press release said.

“The market is working its way through some extreme anxiety right now. It’s pretty strange to say that four-to-six cent price hikes in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, and Twin Falls are ‘calmer’ by comparison,” Conde said in the Tuesday press release.

“Washington and Hawaii will likely be over the $5 mark before the end of the day (joining California), and seven states have already topped the $4 mark. Unfortunately, there is little indication that pump prices are going to change course anytime soon.”

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com.

