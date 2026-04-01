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Construction in Chewelah to resume April 1

Spokane Public Radio | By Monica Carrillo-Casas
Published April 1, 2026 at 5:06 PM PDT
The Spokesman-Review

Travelers going through the rural town of Chewelah will see delays and lane closures beginning Wednesday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation sent out a news release stating that crews will resume rehabilitating a 5-mile stretch of U.S. 395 between Hafer and Sand Canyon roads north of Chewelah onWednesday. This $6.7 million project is part of the Paving & Complete Streets project, which began in 2025and was suspended during the winter months, according to the news release.

“While much of this work was completed in 2025, stormwater drainage, electrical work and additional paving remain,” it states.

It said travelers can expect reduced speeds, lane narrowing and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with up to 20-minute delays during these hours.

However, it’s unclear whether that includes the weekend. The news release also doesn’t include what parts of the project were completed.

A WSDOT spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Regional News
Monica Carrillo-Casas
Monica Carrillo-Casas joined SPR in July 2024 as a rural reporter through the WSU College of Communication’s Murrow Fellows program. Monica focuses on rural issues in northeast Washington for both the Spokesman-Review and SPR.

Before joining SPR’s news team, Monica Carrillo-Casas was the Hispanic life and affairs reporter at the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho. Carrillo-Casas interned and worked as a part-time reporter at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, through Voces Internship of Idaho, where she covered the University of Idaho tragic quadruple homicide. She was also one of 16 students chosen for the 2023 POLITICO Journalism Institute — a selective 10-day program for undergraduate and graduate students that offers training and workshops to sharpen reporting skills.
See stories by Monica Carrillo-Casas