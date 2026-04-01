Construction in Chewelah to resume April 1

Travelers going through the rural town of Chewelah will see delays and lane closures beginning Wednesday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation sent out a news release stating that crews will resume rehabilitating a 5-mile stretch of U.S. 395 between Hafer and Sand Canyon roads north of Chewelah onWednesday. This $6.7 million project is part of the Paving & Complete Streets project, which began in 2025and was suspended during the winter months, according to the news release.

“While much of this work was completed in 2025, stormwater drainage, electrical work and additional paving remain,” it states.

It said travelers can expect reduced speeds, lane narrowing and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with up to 20-minute delays during these hours.

However, it’s unclear whether that includes the weekend. The news release also doesn’t include what parts of the project were completed.

A WSDOT spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

