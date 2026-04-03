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Idaho House GOP passes courthouse gun bill, citing NRA score

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published April 3, 2026 at 9:15 AM PDT
The Idaho Capitol at dawn.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
The Idaho Capitol at dawn.

House Republicans pushed through a bill Thursday morning that would allow people to carry guns in areas of county courthouses next year.

Current state law prohibits people from carrying firearms in only a handful of places, including courthouses.

Rep. Brandon Mitchell (R-Moscow), who sponsored the measure, said the restriction should not apply to people paying their property taxes, getting a marriage license or talking to their county commissioners.

"[Counties are] using this law to be able to block you from carrying a firearm into the county building where you should be able to do your normal, daily duties or daily activities … while being able to carry [your gun] at the same time," said Rep. Brandon Mitchell (R-Moscow), who sponsors the measure.

House Bill 621 would allow armed people to access administrative areas of a county courthouse, but still restrict firearms from courtrooms and other sensitive areas.

Renovations could cost counties significant amounts of money.

A survey from the Idaho Association of Counties found it would take $36 million to comply for the 25 of 44 counties that responded.

Rep. Brent Crane (R-Nampa) said he's "upset" the bill doesn't admit the true cost of implementation.

A fiscal analysis required to accompany the bill said, "While some local communities have expressed concerns regarding potential increased costs, the proposed language does not mandate any additional spending or requirements."

But Crane said he didn't want to jeopardize his rating with the National Rifle Association by voting against it.

"I've got a 100% voting record with the NRA. Don't want any of you guys to screw up your voting record with the NRA. But this is wrong," he said.

Crane wasn't alone in citing the powerful firearm lobbying group as the reason for supporting the bill.

"I'm going to ask you to vote no on this bill," said Rep. Rick Cheatum (R-Pocatello). "I'll be voting yes because I can't oppose the NRA, but I don't like this bill at all."

Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, an Idaho Falls Republican, said she worries the measure will allow an armed person to wait outside a courtroom to "gun down" judges, court staff or attorneys.

"We'll all be voting for this bill, but it should've been worked better and should've been worked with all the parties at the table," Mickelsen said.

A few GOP legislators voiced their full support for the measure, though, including Rep. Dale Hawkins (R-Fernwood).

Hawkins said fear over violence at courthouses cannot overrule Americans' constitutional rights. Otherwise, he said it'll lead to a slippery slope.

"Pretty soon, outside the courthouse on the sidewalk won't be safe. Pretty soon anywhere on the block of the courthouse won't be safe. Pretty soon, we become one of those states we don't want to be when it comes to the Second Amendment," Hawkins said.

The only two Republicans to vote against the measure aren't running for re-election. Early voting for the May primary election begins later this month.

It still needs approval from the Senate before it could reach the governor's desk.

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio

Regional News
James Dawson
James Dawson joined Boise State Public Radio as the organization's News Director in 2017. He oversees the station's award-winning news department. Most recently, he covered state politics and government for Delaware Public Media since the station first began broadcasting in 2012 as the country's newest NPR affiliate. Those reports spanned two governors, three sessions of the Delaware General Assembly, and three consequential elections. His work has been featured on All Things Considered and NPR's newscast division. An Idaho native from north of the time zone bridge, James previously served as the public affairs reporter and interim news director for the commercial radio network Inland Northwest Broadcasting. His reporting experience included state and local government, arts and culture, crime, and agriculture. He's a proud University of Idaho graduate with a bachelor's degree in Broadcasting and Digital Media. When he's not in the office, you can find James fly fishing, buffing up on his photography or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
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