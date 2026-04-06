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SPR News Today: Most WA lawmakers have day jobs. Some say that hurts policy. Others say that improves it.

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson,
Eliza Billingham
Published April 6, 2026 at 7:27 AM PDT
Lawmakers in Olympia also have other part time jobs, like a bison rancher, forester, or lawyer. One was a truck driver, but had to give that up when he was elected.
Photo by Jerry Cornfield. Graphic by SPR.
Lawmakers in Olympia also have other part time jobs, like a bison rancher, forester, or lawyer. One was a truck driver, but had to give that up when he was elected.

Today's headlines.

  • The Spokane County Sheriff's office has temporarily stopped using its license plate reader system in response to a new state law. Agencies across Washington are following suit.
  • Spokane, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Ferry County sheriffs sue WA to block new eligibility requirements for law enforcement leaders
  • The Spokane Police Department's new gun crime unit is taking shape in northeast Spokane.
  • Crimes against cannabis retailers are chronically underreported to the Washington Liquor and Cannabis board. That makes it harder for law enforcement to track patterns across the state.
  • ID Democrats say this year's budget cuts were unnecessary and harmful after years of tax cuts.
  • Officials warn low snowpack means Northwest residents should prepare for a bad wildfire season.

Plus, Washington's legislature is in session just a few months per year. Most lawmakers have day jobs on the side. State Government Reporter Sarah Mizes-Tan asks whether the state should operate this way—in the middle of a Centralia forest.

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SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Amy Radil, Owen Henderson, Eliza Billingham, James Dawson, John Ryan, Sarah Mizes-Tan

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson. Eliza Billingham provided digital support.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

See stories by Eliza Billingham