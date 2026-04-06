SPR News Today: Most WA lawmakers have day jobs. Some say that hurts policy. Others say that improves it.

Today's headlines.

The Spokane County Sheriff's office has temporarily stopped using its license plate reader system in response to a new state law. Agencies across Washington are following suit.

Spokane, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Ferry County sheriffs sue WA to block new eligibility requirements for law enforcement leaders

The Spokane Police Department's new gun crime unit is taking shape in northeast Spokane.

Crimes against cannabis retailers are chronically underreported to the Washington Liquor and Cannabis board. That makes it harder for law enforcement to track patterns across the state.

ID Democrats say this year's budget cuts were unnecessary and harmful after years of tax cuts.

Officials warn low snowpack means Northwest residents should prepare for a bad wildfire season.

Plus, Washington's legislature is in session just a few months per year. Most lawmakers have day jobs on the side. State Government Reporter Sarah Mizes-Tan asks whether the state should operate this way—in the middle of a Centralia forest.

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SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Amy Radil, Owen Henderson, Eliza Billingham, James Dawson, John Ryan, Sarah Mizes-Tan

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson. Eliza Billingham provided digital support.