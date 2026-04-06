SPR News Today: Most WA lawmakers have day jobs. Some say that hurts policy. Others say that improves it.
Today's headlines.
- The Spokane County Sheriff's office has temporarily stopped using its license plate reader system in response to a new state law. Agencies across Washington are following suit.
- Spokane, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Ferry County sheriffs sue WA to block new eligibility requirements for law enforcement leaders
- The Spokane Police Department's new gun crime unit is taking shape in northeast Spokane.
- Crimes against cannabis retailers are chronically underreported to the Washington Liquor and Cannabis board. That makes it harder for law enforcement to track patterns across the state.
- ID Democrats say this year's budget cuts were unnecessary and harmful after years of tax cuts.
- Officials warn low snowpack means Northwest residents should prepare for a bad wildfire season.
Plus, Washington's legislature is in session just a few months per year. Most lawmakers have day jobs on the side. State Government Reporter Sarah Mizes-Tan asks whether the state should operate this way—in the middle of a Centralia forest.
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SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.
Reporting contributed by Amy Radil, Owen Henderson, Eliza Billingham, James Dawson, John Ryan, Sarah Mizes-Tan
The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson. Eliza Billingham provided digital support.