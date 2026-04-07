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Providence completes an expansion in Chewelah

Spokane Public Radio | By Monica Carrillo-Casas
Published April 7, 2026 at 12:30 PM PDT
Ron Rehn, chief administrative officer for St. Joseph’s and Mount Carmel hospitals, made an appearance for Providence’s event in Chewelah. The last time he stepped inside the building was more than a decade ago when it was Polanski’s Pizza.
Monica Carrillo-Casas
Ron Rehn, chief administrative officer for St. Joseph’s and Mount Carmel hospitals, made an appearance for Providence’s event in Chewelah. The last time he stepped inside the building was more than a decade ago when it was Polanski’s Pizza.

Providence has completed a remodel in Chewelah that will double patient care space and improve access to its services, the hospital said.

“It’s just a really proud day to be standing here knowing that this clinic will be providing really crucial needs for Chewelah and the surrounding area,” said Ron Rehn, chief administrative officer for St. Joseph’s and Mount Carmel hospitals.

Providence held an open house Thursday to celebrate the completion of its expansion at Providence Family Medicine – Chewelah. The event began with an introduction and a blessing of the space before a walk-through. The $1.65 million project is expected to double the amount of patients and services.

Dr. Paul Larsen, lead physician for the clinic, said they now have 12 exam rooms instead of six, five providers and a full lab for additional patient testing, including blood sugar, diabetes and lead level screenings.

“We’re already seeing somewhere between 80 to 100 patients coming each day,” said Larsen, who has served Stevens County for more than 20 years.

He added that while the planning process began in 2023, there were several delays over the past three years that caused the project to take longer than expected. He said some of those setbacks were from financial concerns, including Medicaid and Medicare cuts. Another factor was difficulty recruiting enough providers to staff the facility.

However, once they were sure they had the money and the people for the space, they began construction in May 2025.

Rehn, who has been with Providence for more than four decades, said at the beginning of the event that the last time he was in the building was more than a decade ago, when it was Polanski’s Pizza. On the drive to the event, Rehn said his wife jokingly recalled the pizza she ordered at the time but also remembered that they had discussed the need for more clinical space even then.

“Basically, use your calculator there. It’s been a long timeline for me, and the transformation piece is that it’s just a gorgeous space,” Rehn said.
Regional News
Monica Carrillo-Casas
Monica Carrillo-Casas joined SPR in July 2024 as a rural reporter through the WSU College of Communication’s Murrow Fellows program. Monica focuses on rural issues in northeast Washington for both the Spokesman-Review and SPR.

Before joining SPR’s news team, Monica Carrillo-Casas was the Hispanic life and affairs reporter at the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho. Carrillo-Casas interned and worked as a part-time reporter at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, through Voces Internship of Idaho, where she covered the University of Idaho tragic quadruple homicide. She was also one of 16 students chosen for the 2023 POLITICO Journalism Institute — a selective 10-day program for undergraduate and graduate students that offers training and workshops to sharpen reporting skills.
See stories by Monica Carrillo-Casas