SPR News Today: Mental health crises are rising. Specialized teams help, but responders say the larger system is broken.

Today's headlines:

Washington's new 'millionaire's tax' faces legal challenges led by two previous state attorney generals.

Washington school superintendent Chris Reykdal lambastes Democrats for cuts to kindergarten prep.

Far-right blogger Summer Bushnell appeals her civil penalty to the Idaho Supreme Court after jury finds her guilty of defaming north Idaho drag performer.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little vetoes five bills, including crypto kiosk regulations and looser child care staffing rules.

Plus, in Spokane and across the country, first responders are getting more and more 911 calls for behavioral health crises—sometimes drug-induced, sometimes not. To address the shift, Spokane is now deploying eight co-response teams, pairing mental health experts with officers from the fire department, the police department, and the sheriff’s office. SPR’s Eliza Billingham explores how these teams work and how they fit into a system peppered with gaps.

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SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Sarah Mizes-Tan, Doug Nadvornick, James Dawson, Owen Henderson and Eliza Billingham.

Owen Henderson hosts and produces the show. Eliza Billingham provides digital support.