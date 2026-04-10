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SPR News Today: Mental health crises are rising. Specialized teams help, but responders say the larger system is broken.

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson,
Eliza Billingham
Published April 10, 2026 at 7:26 AM PDT
A car from the Spokane Police Department.
Doug Nadvornick/SPR
A car from the Spokane Police Department.

Today's headlines:

  • Washington's new 'millionaire's tax' faces legal challenges led by two previous state attorney generals.
  • Washington school superintendent Chris Reykdal lambastes Democrats for cuts to kindergarten prep.
  • Far-right blogger Summer Bushnell appeals her civil penalty to the Idaho Supreme Court after jury finds her guilty of defaming north Idaho drag performer.
  • Idaho Gov. Brad Little vetoes five bills, including crypto kiosk regulations and looser child care staffing rules.

Plus, in Spokane and across the country, first responders are getting more and more 911 calls for behavioral health crises—sometimes drug-induced, sometimes not. To address the shift, Spokane is now deploying eight co-response teams, pairing mental health experts with officers from the fire department, the police department, and the sheriff’s office. SPR’s Eliza Billingham explores how these teams work and how they fit into a system peppered with gaps.

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SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Sarah Mizes-Tan, Doug Nadvornick, James Dawson, Owen Henderson and Eliza Billingham.

Owen Henderson hosts and produces the show. Eliza Billingham provides digital support.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

See stories by Eliza Billingham