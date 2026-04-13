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SPR News Today: Despite unanswered permit requests, the Makah Tribe readies for traditional whale hunt

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson,
Eliza Billingham
Published April 13, 2026 at 7:28 AM PDT
Daniel Greene, vice president of the Makah Whaling Commission, stands in front of a re-constructed longhouse on his family property in Waatch, the oldest of five original Makah villages, carbon dated at nearly 4,000 years old
Bellamy Pailthorp/KNKX
Daniel Greene, vice president of the Makah Whaling Commission, stands in front of a re-constructed longhouse on his family property in Waatch, the oldest of five original Makah villages, carbon dated at nearly 4,000 years old

Today's headlines:

  • The Washington Department of Natural Resources is deciding which of its 200 sites will be shuttered after losing half its budget.
  • Hydropower operators and utilities are appealing a decision requiring them to spill more water over dams to protect salmon.
  • More sheriffs sue over new WA eligibility requirements as hearing approaches in northeastern Washington case.
  • Spokane City Council is rushing to stop new drive thrus and quick vehicle service shops near public transit stops. It's unclear what the urgency is.

Plus, it seemed like getting a whaling permit would be little more than a formality after the Makah Tribe got a waiver to revive its traditional hunt under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. For more than a year now, the tribe’s permit application has gone unanswered. But the Makahs say they are doing what they can to get ready to hunt as soon as this summer. KNKX environment reporter Bellamy Pailthorp reports from the edge of the Olympic Peninsula.

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SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Steve Jackson, Bellamy Pailthorp, Owen Henderson and Eliza Billingham.

Owen Henderson hosts and produces the show. Eliza Billingham provides digital support.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

See stories by Eliza Billingham