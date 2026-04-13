SPR News Today: Despite unanswered permit requests, the Makah Tribe readies for traditional whale hunt

Today's headlines:

The Washington Department of Natural Resources is deciding which of its 200 sites will be shuttered after losing half its budget.

Hydropower operators and utilities are appealing a decision requiring them to spill more water over dams to protect salmon.

More sheriffs sue over new WA eligibility requirements as hearing approaches in northeastern Washington case.

Spokane City Council is rushing to stop new drive thrus and quick vehicle service shops near public transit stops. It's unclear what the urgency is.

Plus, it seemed like getting a whaling permit would be little more than a formality after the Makah Tribe got a waiver to revive its traditional hunt under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. For more than a year now, the tribe’s permit application has gone unanswered. But the Makahs say they are doing what they can to get ready to hunt as soon as this summer. KNKX environment reporter Bellamy Pailthorp reports from the edge of the Olympic Peninsula.

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SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Steve Jackson, Bellamy Pailthorp, Owen Henderson and Eliza Billingham.

Owen Henderson hosts and produces the show. Eliza Billingham provides digital support.