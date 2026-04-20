SPR News Today: Community calls Lakeland School District trustees to reinstate superintendent or resign

Today's headlines:

The majority of WA police officers aren't completing their required violence de-escalation training, but requirements may be too burdensome per a new state audit.

Spokane leaders float the idea of splitting the fire department from the city to create a new fire district.

Spokane Community Colleges and the University of Idaho are partnering to get more students four-year wildlife degrees. That could especially benefit local Tribes.

The newest U.S. submarine is named "Idaho." It honors the landlocked state's unique contributions to naval science.

Plus, the Lakeland School District in North Idaho is in disarray after the school board removed superintendent Rusty Taylor but didn’t explain why. Board chair Michelle Thompson told Idaho Ed News that Taylor isn’t being investigated for any wrongdoing, and the board intends to pay Taylor the rest of his $200 thousand dollar salary. Idaho Ed reporter Emma Epperly debriefs with SPR about what's happening—plus the big price tag she's facing to get public records.

