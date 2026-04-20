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SPR News Today: Community calls Lakeland School District trustees to reinstate superintendent or resign

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson,
Eliza Billingham
Published April 20, 2026 at 7:08 AM PDT
Lakeland School District trustees at a board meeting on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.
Emma Epperly/Idaho Ed News
Lakeland School District trustees at a board meeting on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

Today's headlines:

  • The majority of WA police officers aren't completing their required violence de-escalation training, but requirements may be too burdensome per a new state audit.
  • Spokane leaders float the idea of splitting the fire department from the city to create a new fire district.
  • Spokane Community Colleges and the University of Idaho are partnering to get more students four-year wildlife degrees. That could especially benefit local Tribes.
  • The newest U.S. submarine is named "Idaho." It honors the landlocked state's unique contributions to naval science.

Plus, the Lakeland School District in North Idaho is in disarray after the school board removed superintendent Rusty Taylor but didn’t explain why. Board chair Michelle Thompson told Idaho Ed News that Taylor isn’t being investigated for any wrongdoing, and the board intends to pay Taylor the rest of his $200 thousand dollar salary. Idaho Ed reporter Emma Epperly debriefs with SPR about what's happening—plus the big price tag she's facing to get public records.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

See stories by Eliza Billingham