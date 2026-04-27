SPR News Today: ID group brings medical cannabis initiative as legislators aim to take legalization out of citizens' hands

Today's headlines:



Idaho counties in the panhandle prepare to begin early voting. District 1 will see two rematches: Sen. Woodward v. former Sen. Herndon and Rep. Sauter v. Sauter.

Spokane and Stevens County voters have until tomorrow to weigh in on school and library ballot measures.

WA high schools have the chance to get free suicide prevention training, but almost no schools east of the Cascades are participating in the program.

WA approves a new climate action plan 25 years ahead of decarbonization deadline.

Plus, if you want to put an initiative on Idaho’s November ballot, you’ll need to turn in valid signatures from more than 70,000 Gem State voters this Thursday.

We’ll hear from one organization looking to legalize medical cannabis in the state, even as lawmakers ask citizens to amend the state constitution so only the legislature would have that power.

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SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by James Dawson, Owen Henderson, Doug Nadvornick, Eliza Billingham and John Ryan.

The show is hosted and produced by Owen Henderson.