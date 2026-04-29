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SPR News Today: Are Washington Democrats moving left? Millennials challenge "moderate" incumbents.

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson,
Eliza Billingham
Published April 29, 2026 at 7:26 AM PDT
Washington state's Democratic party is facing a competitive election season. Its fiercest challengers? Other Democrats.
Graphic by SPR
Washington state's Democratic party is facing a competitive election season. Its fiercest challengers? Other Democrats.

Today's headlines:

  • Washington officials ask judge to force private immigration detention center to allow state health inspections.
  • Unofficial results from Washington's special election are in: None of the ballot measures in Stevens and Spokane Counties passed.
  • Private construction companies want in on fixing Idaho's failing infrastructure.
  • College students in Idaho will pay more for tuition next year.
  • Moscow officials deny a permit to a developer connected to a Christian nationalist religious movement.

Plus, Washington state's Democratic party is facing a competitive election season. Its fiercest challengers? Other Democrats. State reporter Sarah Mizes-Tan has more on powerful Washington Dems being challenged from the left by a new wave of millennials running for office.

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SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Sarah Mizes-Tan, Owen Henderson, Eliza Billingham, Doug Nadvornick and James Dawson.

Owen Henderson hosts and produces the show. Eliza Billingham provides digital support.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

See stories by Eliza Billingham