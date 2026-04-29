SPR News Today: Are Washington Democrats moving left? Millennials challenge "moderate" incumbents.

Today's headlines:

Washington officials ask judge to force private immigration detention center to allow state health inspections.

Unofficial results from Washington's special election are in: None of the ballot measures in Stevens and Spokane Counties passed.

Private construction companies want in on fixing Idaho's failing infrastructure.

College students in Idaho will pay more for tuition next year.

Moscow officials deny a permit to a developer connected to a Christian nationalist religious movement.

Plus, Washington state's Democratic party is facing a competitive election season. Its fiercest challengers? Other Democrats. State reporter Sarah Mizes-Tan has more on powerful Washington Dems being challenged from the left by a new wave of millennials running for office.

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SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Sarah Mizes-Tan, Owen Henderson, Eliza Billingham, Doug Nadvornick and James Dawson.

Owen Henderson hosts and produces the show. Eliza Billingham provides digital support.