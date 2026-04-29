SPR News Today: Are Washington Democrats moving left? Millennials challenge "moderate" incumbents.
Today's headlines:
- Washington officials ask judge to force private immigration detention center to allow state health inspections.
- Unofficial results from Washington's special election are in: None of the ballot measures in Stevens and Spokane Counties passed.
- Private construction companies want in on fixing Idaho's failing infrastructure.
- College students in Idaho will pay more for tuition next year.
- Moscow officials deny a permit to a developer connected to a Christian nationalist religious movement.
Plus, Washington state's Democratic party is facing a competitive election season. Its fiercest challengers? Other Democrats. State reporter Sarah Mizes-Tan has more on powerful Washington Dems being challenged from the left by a new wave of millennials running for office.
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SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.
Reporting contributed by Sarah Mizes-Tan, Owen Henderson, Eliza Billingham, Doug Nadvornick and James Dawson.
Owen Henderson hosts and produces the show. Eliza Billingham provides digital support.