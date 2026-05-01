New primary clinic in Reardan set for completion this year

Construction is underway for a new $2.3 million primary care clinic in Reardan.

Tyson Lacy, CEO of Lincoln County Public Hospital District No. 3, said the current location is an aging clinic that was acquired in 2006 . He said the new building will have six exam rooms, instead of the current four and a procedure room. The extra space, he said, will allow for the clinic to eventually hire another provider. Lacy also said the extra space will allow the clinic to go from seeing 5,000 patents annually to 10,000.

Since the new clinic will be within the same parcel as the current clinic, the address will stay the same, Lacy said. The new clinic is expected to be completed by the end of October.

"Our current clinic is on the east two lots, and we're currently building on the west two lots," Lacy said. "The old clinic will be demolished."

Lincoln County Public Hospital District No. 3 owns and operates Lincoln Hospital, located in Davenport, a licensed 25-bed critical access hospital. The hospital district also operates rural health clinics in Davenport, Wilbur and Reardan. Lacy said many patients that get care in Reardan, come from Spokane County, specifically in Medical Lake, Airway Heights and Cheney.

"We hope this clinic is it's not just for the next five years. We're looking at the next 20. That's really what we're hoping to do, is to not only provide a great building, but also provide more access to those that would want it," he said.

Lacy said the project is being fully funded by the hospital district's reserves. Despite seeing issues in other rural hospitals across Eastern Washington due to Medicaid cuts, he said that didn't change or delay plans on the project.

"It sounds like it will potentially make re-enrollment for a lot of Medicaid lives more onerous and a little more difficult to do," Lacy said referring to the bill.

"We don't know to what extent that will impact us, but it potentially could. Time will tell," he said.