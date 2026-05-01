SPR News Today: Wildflower season is in full bloom. Take a moment to smell the sticky-stemmed penstemon.

Today's headlines:

More measles cases are popping up in Washington. Public health officials can't trace their source.

The current Reardan Health Clinic will soon be replaced with a new 4,000 square-foot primary clinic at a total cost of $2.3 million.

Retired police, firefighters sue Washington over budget maneuver they say puts their pensions at risk.

Spokane leaders are worried mobile food vending will get less safe during World Cup festivities—putting brick and mortar restaurants and the public at risk.

The Spokane Conservation District is asking small towns to support a $5 increase to parcel fees before it asks county commissioners.

At least one artificial intelligence company is approaching small town governments in Washington offering AI tools…to help with AI compliance.

Plus, Northwest Public Broadcasting's Anna King sends an audio postcard from the Columbia Basin. She tours with a self-taught wildflower expert to take in the brief glory of native blossoms.

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SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting contributed by Mitch Borden, Monica Carrillo-Casas, Owen Henderson, Eliza Billingham and Anna King.

Owen Henderson hosts and produces the show. Eliza Billingham provides digital support.

TRANSCRIPT

[THEME MUSIC]

OWEN HENDERSON: From Spokane Public Radio, it’s SPR News Today.

I’m Owen Henderson. It’s Friday, May 1, 2026.

On today’s show, Washington health officials are raising the alarm after three more measles cases were discovered in Spokane and Kittitas Counties.

They’re afraid the highly infectious disease is spreading undetected.

And an artificial intelligence company is pitching itself to local governments, offering an AI tool to help municipalities comply… with state AI regulations.

Plus, it’s spring, and that means it’s wildflower season. We’ll visit the Horse Heaven Hills with a native plant expert.

Those stories and more, coming up on SPR News Today.

[FADE OUT THEME]

Washington state health officials fear that measles is spreading undetected after three cases were discovered in Spokane and Kittitas Counties.

KNKX’s Mitch Borden reports.

MITCH BORDEN: After a thorough investigation, public health officials have been unable to determine how three recent measles patients were exposed to the highly infectious disease.

According to a press release from the Washington State Department of Health, this is “a new, more dangerous stage” in the spread of measles.

Over the last four months, at least 40 people in the state have been diagnosed with the disease. That is more than triple the number found in all of 2025.

Health officials are asking anyone who develops measles symptoms to stay home and call their doctor. Those symptoms include high fever, coughing and a rash that starts on the face.

The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect yourself from measles. It’s recommended for both children and adults.

I’m Mitch Borden reporting.

— — —

OH: Construction is underway for a new primary care clinic in Reardan that could double the number of patients treated.

The current Reardan Health Clinic will soon be replaced with a new 4,000 square-foot primary clinic at a total cost of $2.3 million.

Tyson Lacy is the CEO of Lincoln County Public Hospital District No. 3.

He says the new building will have six exam rooms, instead of the current four, and a procedure room.

Lacy says the extra space means the clinic can hire an extra provider and go from seeing 5,000 patients a year to 10,000.

LACY: “People in rural America are used to driving, and so a 15 minute drive to a healthcare appointment from the West Plains is pretty easy. And so we're excited to be able to provide more access and keep expanding those services.”

OH: Since the new clinic will be within the same parcel as the current location, Lacy says the address will stay the same.

The expansion is expected to be done by the end of October.

— — —

Retired Washington firefighters and police are suing the state over a budget maneuver involving their pension fund.

As of June 2024, that fund was 160% funded, and it’s expected to reach more than 200% by 2029.

It’s only for first responders hired before October 1977

A new state law would terminate the fund in June 2029, then reinstate it with 110% of the funds the state expects to pay for pensions.

The remaining surplus would move to a separate pot, and some funds would help refill the state’s reserves.

In the suit filed yesterday, the retired first responders say the move is unconstitutional and jeopardizes their benefits.

During the legislative session, supporters argued the pensions are still guaranteed.

No hearing date for the suit has been set.

— — —

The Spokane Conservation District is planning to go to county commissioners to ask for a $5 increase in yearly land parcel fees.

But first, it’s stopping by city governments to ask for input and support.

Public Affairs specialist Kohl LeRoy spoke to Cheney City Council this week.

KOHL LEROY: “In 1991, the Spokane County Board of County Commissioners was the first local government in the state to deem conservation is something that was important that needed to be invested in. So they actually created the rates and charges for Washington state.”

OH: LeRoy explained that property owners currently pay a $10 fee per parcel to help protect agriculture, forestry, and water across more than a million acres.

That charge has been the same since 2019, but the state legislature last year raised the maximum fee from $10 to $25.

KL: “Our need is only to maintain the level of programming that we're currently providing, and so we're just asking for the increase up to $15.”

OH: LeRoy says property owners in the county can visit the Conservation District for public hearings May 12 or June 16 to get more information and submit comments.

— — —

At least one artificial intelligence company is approaching small governments and offering A-I tools to help them…with A-I compliance.

SPR’s Eliza Billingham has more.

ELIZA BILLINGHAM: If you’re a small-staffed municipality wondering if you’re using artificial intelligence safely and legally, there’s A-I for that.

Texas-based Dustin Haisler is a former public servant.

He says he’s created Darwin A-I specifically for local governments. Now, he’s presenting it to small cities across the county.

He visited Cheney City Council virtually this week.

HAISLER: “Darwin AI is a company that's focused on government, specifically government, working with agencies big and small on mitigating liability risk, and even some of the new requirements around generative AI being a record.”

EB: Darwin A-I is a way to watch employee A-I use to make sure it’s in compliance with state requirements, Haisler said.

Plus, he offered an example of how it could stop employees from sharing sensitive info, like a social security number, with platforms like CoPilot, ChatGPT or Gemini.

HAISLER: “AI use by employees is not nefarious or malicious in nature. It's just employees trying to be productive. And so this is an example where there might be some data loss or exposure there, and our system is able to catch it, to educate the employee, to minimize the loss.”

EB: Haisler says Darwin A-I is already being used by governments in Washington, including Lake Stevens and Jefferson County.

One Cheney City Council member, a software engineer by trade, asked detailed questions about updates and maintenance.

A few other members worried that most of the A-I conversation is over their heads.

I’m Eliza Billingham, reporting.

[SHORT MUSIC BED]

OH: On top of McBee Grade—rising up outside of the Tri-Cities—clumps of wildflowers sprinkle the landscape.

Recently, N-W-P-B’s Anna King rolled up that steep gravel road with a regional wildflower expert.

ANNA KING: Ernie Crediford is slowly driving me up McBee Grade …

[GRAVEL CRUNCHING]

We’re up way high, and there are no guardrails.

Crediford is craning his neck to spy wildflowers and native plants on the hillside.

I’m hoping his gaze soon returns to the road.

Bella, his little blue heeler, is also nervous in the back.

[PANTING]

ERNIE CREDIFORD: “Right here. As you're driving up, you'll see the phlox, you'll see the balsamroot. You'll see the green rabbitbrush and the yarrow. It is still in bloom right now. And you'll see the desert parsley, the nineleaf desert parsley are called triternatum. And you'll, oh gosh, in just about a week or two, about two weeks, you're gonna see the penstemon are blooming up here and now oh, just drop dead gorgeous.”

AK: Crediford is a self-taught wildflower expert.

He’s heavily involved with the Columbia Basin Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society.

For about a dozen years, he’s led hikes and discussions at this time of year.

EC: “But this is where we see the, the, uh, it's called, common name is sticky-stemmed penstemon, beautiful purple flower. And it, and when you see it down along the bank here, get out and if you can. Climb up the side of the bank on one of the side ridges here and look up. It's just the banks are just covered. That might be some right there. It's in bloom. Here it is! Oh my gosh! It's in bloom right now! This is the perfect time to be here. It's the perfect time.”

AK: Crediford says the Mid-Columbia wildflowers will be out for about the next couple of weeks.

[WIND, BIRD SONG]

Hunting wildflowers for peak joy on the McBee Grade, I’m Anna King.

[SHORT MUSIC BED]

OH: SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting today was contributed by Mitch Borden, Monica Carrillo-Casas, Eliza Billingham, Anna King and me, Owen Henderson.

I’m also your host and producer. Eliza Billingham provides digital support.

Thanks for listening, and have a good weekend. We’ll be back in your feeds on Monday.

It’s SPR.