As America celebrates its 250th birthday, Idahoans finish 250,000 — and counting — acts of service

More than 250,000 acts of service through the Idaho Service Challenge have been carried out across the Gem State as residents prepare to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

In fact, as of 11 a.m. Sunday, 264,455 volunteer projects have been logged on the service challenge’s website.

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“Launched by the America250 in Idaho Ambassadors, the challenge invited Idahoans to serve their communities and log their efforts at IdahoKindness.com,” according to a press release from the Idaho State Treasure’s Office. “Since January, volunteers of all ages have stepped up through food drives, school projects, veteran support, neighborhood cleanups, handmade donations, and countless acts of kindness across the state.”

There have been more than 45 organizations across the state that have participated in the challenge, alongside JustServe, connecting volunteers with local needs throughout Idaho.

Participation in the volunteer effort has been documented in 166 Idaho cities, including 100,000 acts of service recorded in Idaho Falls alone, the press release said. Nearly 4,000 service projects have benefitted veterans and military families, including “care packages, cemetery flag placements, home projects, thank-you cards, visits to veterans in assisted living facilities, and community outreach.”

“To reach 250,000 acts of kindness as we look toward America’s 250th anniversary is more than a celebration — it is a renewal of our promise to one another,” said Jessica Cooper Whiting, the America250 Idaho Service Challenge co-chairwoman. “When we look past the numbers, we see a movement that strengthened communities across Idaho and created a legacy of service that will outlast this celebration.”

Regional events will soon be announced to celebrate the many volunteers and organizations who helped make the service project possible.

“This was never just about reaching a number,” said Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth. “It was about bringing Idahoans together, inspiring future generations, and showing the country what’s possible when kindness becomes a movement.”

While the 250,000-act milestone has been reached, organizers say volunteers are encouraged to keep logging service projects through July 4 and beyond.

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com.

