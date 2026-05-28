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Kootenai County GOP sends $64,000 to state party after chairman's ousting

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published May 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM PDT
Voters head to the polls at North Junior High School in Boise May 17, 2022. All statewide elected offices are up for election, with the closed Republican Party primary deciding the winner of most races.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
Voters head to the polls at North Junior High School in Boise May 17, 2022. All statewide elected offices are up for election, with the closed Republican Party primary deciding the winner of most races.

The Idaho Republican Party is getting a big gift from an outgoing, far-right political leader in the panhandle.

On Saturday, the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee voted to give half of its bank account—about $64,000 – to its counterparts at the state level. It said in a Facebook post the money will be used to defeat a ballot initiative to restore abortion rights in Idaho.

As first reported by the Coeur d'Alene Press, the gift comes after moderates made gains in last week's precinct elections, including toppling Chairman Brent Regan.

Regan has long led the county's central committee. These groups play a crucial role in any political party's grassroots fundraising and candidate recruitment efforts.

He's also chairman of the Idaho Freedom Foundation board of directors, an influential lobbying group that advocates for far-right policies.

Boise State Political Science Professor Jaclyn Kettler said these kinds of tactics happen in states across the country from time to time.

"Current officeholders or leadership will kind of take actions potentially to reduce the power or possible influence of those that may come after them," Kettler said.

But she said there are also important reasons for local political groups to send money to their respective state-level organizations.

Kettler said her own research has found state parties to generally be more efficient with spending political dollars and getting their candidates elected.

Those reasons include getting bulk discounts with vendors on advertising and potentially having a better understanding of competitive regions in a given state.

"There are important reasons for why county parties will transfer money to the state party, but again, here I think there's some questions on is that really just what's going on," she said.

Two years ago, another GOP committee in Bonneville County sent all but $100 to the state party after its far-right leaders were ousted.

In addition to cutting its bank account in half, the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee also voted to close some of its social media accounts, which Kettler said could limit the reach of new committee members moving forward.

Control over the KCRCC is up in the air, with a leadership vote set for Thursday night in Coeur d'Alene.

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Regional News
James Dawson
James Dawson joined Boise State Public Radio as the organization's News Director in 2017. He oversees the station's award-winning news department. Most recently, he covered state politics and government for Delaware Public Media since the station first began broadcasting in 2012 as the country's newest NPR affiliate. Those reports spanned two governors, three sessions of the Delaware General Assembly, and three consequential elections. His work has been featured on All Things Considered and NPR's newscast division. An Idaho native from north of the time zone bridge, James previously served as the public affairs reporter and interim news director for the commercial radio network Inland Northwest Broadcasting. His reporting experience included state and local government, arts and culture, crime, and agriculture. He's a proud University of Idaho graduate with a bachelor's degree in Broadcasting and Digital Media. When he's not in the office, you can find James fly fishing, buffing up on his photography or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson