SPR News Today: High diesel prices leave Northwest fisherman floundering

Today's headlines:

Former acting Eastern Washington U.S. Attorney Richard Barker questions outcome of 'Spokane 3' trial.

Death toll rises to 11 in Longview ahead of funding debate over chemical disaster investigation agency.

Maternal health providers in Idaho could see federal grant money this week.

Spokane County is trying to renegotiate operations costs with the Spokane Indians to make minor league baseball a win-win for everyone.

Hosting the Egyptian national team before the World Cup is a big deal for Gonzaga University.

Plus, Rachel Miller-Howard takes us to the Pacific coast, where rising diesel prices are squeezing Northwest fishermen by cutting into profits and adding new uncertainty to an already challenging industry.