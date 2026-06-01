SPR News Today: High diesel prices leave Northwest fisherman floundering
Today's headlines:
- Former acting Eastern Washington U.S. Attorney Richard Barker questions outcome of 'Spokane 3' trial.
- Death toll rises to 11 in Longview ahead of funding debate over chemical disaster investigation agency.
- Maternal health providers in Idaho could see federal grant money this week.
- Spokane County is trying to renegotiate operations costs with the Spokane Indians to make minor league baseball a win-win for everyone.
- Hosting the Egyptian national team before the World Cup is a big deal for Gonzaga University.
Plus, Rachel Miller-Howard takes us to the Pacific coast, where rising diesel prices are squeezing Northwest fishermen by cutting into profits and adding new uncertainty to an already challenging industry.