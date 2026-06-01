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SPR News Today: High diesel prices leave Northwest fisherman floundering

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson,
Eliza Billingham
Published June 1, 2026 at 7:30 AM PDT
Fisherman Jesse Coon looks over a Chinook salmon from his recent fishing trip, on April 29, 2026 in Garibaldi, Ore. He's one of many in the fishing industry feeling the pressure of inflated diesel prices caused by the war in Iran.
Rachel Miller-Howard for SPR News
Fisherman Jesse Coon looks over a Chinook salmon from his recent fishing trip, on April 29, 2026 in Garibaldi, Ore. He's one of many in the fishing industry feeling the pressure of inflated diesel prices caused by the war in Iran.

Today's headlines:

  • Former acting Eastern Washington U.S. Attorney Richard Barker questions outcome of 'Spokane 3' trial.
  • Death toll rises to 11 in Longview ahead of funding debate over chemical disaster investigation agency.
  • Maternal health providers in Idaho could see federal grant money this week.
  • Spokane County is trying to renegotiate operations costs with the Spokane Indians to make minor league baseball a win-win for everyone.
  • Hosting the Egyptian national team before the World Cup is a big deal for Gonzaga University.

Plus, Rachel Miller-Howard takes us to the Pacific coast, where rising diesel prices are squeezing Northwest fishermen by cutting into profits and adding new uncertainty to an already challenging industry.

Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

See stories by Eliza Billingham