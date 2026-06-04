SPR News Today: Public defenders want WA to restrict cash bail. But which branch of government has that power?

Today's headlines:

Health officials investigate infections linked with raw milk from north Idaho dairy.

Spokane launches a tool to help renters stay housed after requiring landlords to connect tenants with resources before evicting them for not paying.

Donation lowers barriers to UW Medical School for future physicians aiming to serve Native and rural communities.

US House committee approves amended spending plan to retain Chemical Safety Board budget as it investigates Longview implosion.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners taps current COO as next leader.

A one-night-only art exhibit in Spokane blends queerness, spirituality and folk art.

Plus, public defenders are asking the Washington Supreme Court to restrict the use of bail. As KUOW's Amy Radil reports, their proposal has ignited a debate about fairness, and whether the court even has the authority to make these changes.