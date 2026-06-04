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SPR News Today: Public defenders want WA to restrict cash bail. But which branch of government has that power?

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson,
Eliza Billingham
Published June 4, 2026 at 7:35 AM PDT
Courtney Wimer is president of the Washington State Bail Agents’ Association. She's the manager of All City Bail Bonds in Tacoma.
KUOW photo/Amy Radil
Courtney Wimer is president of the Washington State Bail Agents’ Association. She's the manager of All City Bail Bonds in Tacoma.

Today's headlines:

  • Health officials investigate infections linked with raw milk from north Idaho dairy.
  • Spokane launches a tool to help renters stay housed after requiring landlords to connect tenants with resources before evicting them for not paying.
  • Donation lowers barriers to UW Medical School for future physicians aiming to serve Native and rural communities.
  • US House committee approves amended spending plan to retain Chemical Safety Board budget as it investigates Longview implosion.
  • Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners taps current COO as next leader.
  • A one-night-only art exhibit in Spokane blends queerness, spirituality and folk art.

Plus, public defenders are asking the Washington Supreme Court to restrict the use of bail. As KUOW's Amy Radil reports, their proposal has ignited a debate about fairness, and whether the court even has the authority to make these changes.
Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

See stories by Eliza Billingham