Relentless anti-LGBTQ+ legislation driving an Idaho family out of state

Stories From The States is a weekly podcast from States Newsroom that explores, through personal stories, how people and communities across America are being affected by government decisions. Listen now wherever you get your podcasts.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in January challenging trans athlete bans in Idaho and West Virginia. A decision is expected early this summer.

In 2020, Idaho became the first state in the nation to implement this kind of ban, which prohibits transgender athletes in girl’s and women’s sports.

In recent years, state lawmakers passed a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ bills. The measures have included a bill requiring forced outing of youth and a bathroom ban that criminalizes transgender people using bathrooms that align with their gender identity, including in private businesses.

Many advocates have described the measures as the most extreme in the nation. For one Idaho family of medical providers, the bathroom ban was their last straw. Now, they’re figuring out if they can move out of the state.

In Episode 31, you’ll hear from Michael and Dr. Angie Devitt from Boise. They have been outspoken in defending LGBTQ+ rights in the Idaho state legislature.

You’ll also hear from Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel, who has been following the debate over the anti-LGBTQ+ bills and how they will impact the state.

Finally, Daybreak newsletter author Madyson Fitzgerald shares the top stories she’s watching.

Episode produced and edited by Mallory Cheng. Music for Stories From The States composed by David Singer.

Click here for the full transcript.

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Got questions? An episode idea? Email us at podcast@statesnewsroom.com.

This podcast is produced by States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network which includes Idaho Capital Sun, and is supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com.

