SPR News Today: As fires start blowing smoke, one WA senator wants more transparent home insurance

Today's headlines:

A new Washington law meant to protect immigrant workers takes effect Thursday.

Testimony continues in the trial over Idaho's strict abortion ban.

Voters will weigh whether to renew Spokane Transit Authority's 0.2% sales tax this August.

Spokane is taking new steps to make streets more pedestrian friendly.

Plus, scientists are already warning conditions are right for a worse-than-usual fire season. Many Washington residents have had homeowners’ insurance policies cancelled because they live in high wildfire danger areas.

SPR's Doug Nadvornick speaks with state Sen. Judy Warnick (R-Moses Lake) about her efforts to increase transparency for homeowners.

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SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting was contributed by Sarah Mizes-Tan, Owen Henderson, Eliza Billingham and Doug Nadvornick.

Owen Henderson hosts and produces the show. Eliza Billingham provides digital support.