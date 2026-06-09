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SPR News Today: As fires start blowing smoke, one WA senator wants more transparent home insurance

Spokane Public Radio | By Owen Henderson,
Eliza Billingham
Published June 9, 2026 at 7:24 AM PDT
Summit Trail Fire in Colville National Forest
U.S. Forest Service/Public Domain
Summit Trail Fire in Colville National Forest

Today's headlines:

  • A new Washington law meant to protect immigrant workers takes effect Thursday.
  • Testimony continues in the trial over Idaho's strict abortion ban.
  • Voters will weigh whether to renew Spokane Transit Authority's 0.2% sales tax this August.
  • Spokane is taking new steps to make streets more pedestrian friendly.

Plus, scientists are already warning conditions are right for a worse-than-usual fire season. Many Washington residents have had homeowners’ insurance policies cancelled because they live in high wildfire danger areas.
SPR's Doug Nadvornick speaks with state Sen. Judy Warnick (R-Moses Lake) about her efforts to increase transparency for homeowners.

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SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.

Reporting was contributed by Sarah Mizes-Tan, Owen Henderson, Eliza Billingham and Doug Nadvornick.

Owen Henderson hosts and produces the show. Eliza Billingham provides digital support.

Regional News
Owen Henderson
Owen Henderson hosts Morning Edition for SPR News, but after he gets off the air each day, he's reporting stories with the rest of the team. Owen a 2023 graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he studied journalism with minors in Spanish and theater. Before joining the SPR newsroom, he worked as the Weekend Edition host for Illinois Public Media, as well as reporting on the arts and LGBTQ+ issues.
See stories by Owen Henderson
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

See stories by Eliza Billingham