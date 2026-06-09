SPR News Today: As fires start blowing smoke, one WA senator wants more transparent home insurance
Today's headlines:
- A new Washington law meant to protect immigrant workers takes effect Thursday.
- Testimony continues in the trial over Idaho's strict abortion ban.
- Voters will weigh whether to renew Spokane Transit Authority's 0.2% sales tax this August.
- Spokane is taking new steps to make streets more pedestrian friendly.
Plus, scientists are already warning conditions are right for a worse-than-usual fire season. Many Washington residents have had homeowners’ insurance policies cancelled because they live in high wildfire danger areas.
SPR's Doug Nadvornick speaks with state Sen. Judy Warnick (R-Moses Lake) about her efforts to increase transparency for homeowners.
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SPR News Today is a production of Spokane Public Radio.
Reporting was contributed by Sarah Mizes-Tan, Owen Henderson, Eliza Billingham and Doug Nadvornick.
Owen Henderson hosts and produces the show. Eliza Billingham provides digital support.